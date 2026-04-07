COM2 Recycling Joins TERRA, Expanding Advanced Material Recovery Capabilities

TERRA Logo COM2 Recycling Solutions Logo Steven Napoli, President (TERRA)

TERRA expands its leadership in solar panels, CRT, e-waste, plastics, and Styrofoam recycling solutions

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance), the world’s largest network of certified electronics reuse and recycling providers, today announced that COM2 Recycling Solutions has joined its global network as a Certified Member.The addition of COM2 expands TERRA’s capabilities in advanced material recovery—particularly in three rapidly growing and underserved waste streams: solar panels, plastics, and Styrofoam. The partnership reinforces TERRA’s mission to deliver scalable, responsible solutions for complex end-of-life materials while advancing the circular economy.COM2 brings specialized expertise in solar panel recycling, enabling the safe recovery of valuable materials from photovoltaic systems. As solar adoption accelerates across the United States, demand for responsible end-of-life solutions is rising rapidly—positioning COM2 and TERRA at the forefront of this emerging sustainability need.In addition, COM2 provides advanced plastics processing capabilities that support the recovery and reuse of a wide range of materials. The company also offers innovative solutions for Styrofoam and plastic packaging—materials that have historically been difficult to recycle and are often sent to landfills.“E-waste is the fastest growing and most complex waste stream in the world, and the definition of electronics recycling continues to evolve,” said Steven Napoli , President and CEO of TERRA. “COM2 Recycling represents the type of forward-thinking partner our network needs to address emerging waste streams at scale.”As a TERRA Certified Member, COM2 Recycling meets rigorous environmental, operational, and compliance standards, including leading certifications such as R2v3 and/or e-Stewards. These requirements ensure responsible downstream management, data security, and continuous accountability.“We are proud to join TERRA and collaborate with a global network committed to responsible recycling and reuse,” said Saheem Baloch, VP at COM2. “Together, we can expand access to sustainable solutions for materials that have historically lacked viable recovery pathways.”With global e-waste projected to exceed 74 million metric tons annually by 2030—and adjacent waste streams such as solar panels and plastics growing rapidly—organizations face increasing pressure to adopt certified, responsible solutions. Through partnerships like COM2 Recycling, TERRA continues to connect businesses, municipalities, and institutions with trusted providers that reduce risk, strengthen ESG performance, and unlock circular value.“TERRA is building the infrastructure for the next generation of circular economy solutions,” Napoli added.

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