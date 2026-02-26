The Mobility Marketplace Joins TERRA to Expand Sustainable Technology Lifecycle Solutions

TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) Recycling 1 million laptops saves the equivalent electricity used in more than 3,500 homes in a year. Steven Napoli, President (TERRA)

The Mobility Marketplace has joined TERRA as an Allied Member, strengthening collaboration across TERRA’s Certified Member network.

TERRA’s mission is built on uniting organizations that share a commitment to responsible electronics management.” — Steven Napoli, TERRA President

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance), the world’s largest network of certified electronics reuse and recycling providers, today announced that The Mobility Marketplace has joined the organization as an Allied Member, strengthening collaboration across the technology lifecycle and expanding value for TERRA’s Certified Member network.The Mobility Marketplace brings additional industry expertise and market connectivity that supports the e-Stewards and R2 Certified recyclers and IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers within the TERRA alliance.“TERRA’s mission is built on uniting organizations that share a commitment to responsible electronics management,” said Steven Napoli , President and CEO of TERRA. “The Mobility Marketplace enhances our ecosystem by creating new pathways for Certified Members to connect with organizations seeking trusted, sustainable technology lifecycle solutions.”Electronic waste remains the fastest-growing waste stream globally, with millions of devices discarded annually, underscoring the need for collaboration between certified recyclers, industry partners, and technology stakeholders. TERRA works to divert retired electronics into audited, transparent reuse and recycling channels that protect the environment, safeguard data, and support a circular economy.Through its Allied Membership, The Mobility Marketplace will help expand awareness of certified solutions while supporting TERRA’s broader mission of reducing fragmentation across the electronics ecosystem. The partnership also reinforces the importance of certified standards that ensure devices are handled responsibly and securely throughout their lifecycle.“TERRA continues to grow as a collaborative alliance of certified recyclers, industry leaders, and affiliated organizations working together to advance sustainability,” said David Rippner, CEO of The Mobility Marketplace. “We are excited to join TERRA.”

