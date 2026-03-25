TERRA Expands Global Certified Electronics Reuse & Recycling Network into Ecuador

TERRA Logo Vertmonde Logo Steven Napoli, President (TERRA)

TERRA, the largest network of certified electronics reuse and recycling providers expands into Ecuador by adding Vertmonde, an R2v3-certified facility in Quito.

Expanding our network into Ecuador represents another important step toward increasing access to trusted reuse and recycling solutions.” — Steven Napoli, TERRA President

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance), the world’s largest network of certified electronics reuse and recycling providers, today announced its expansion into Ecuador with the addition of Vertmonde , an R2v3-certified facility located in Quito.The milestone strengthens TERRA’s global presence, which now includes more than 120 certified locations across 10 countries. The organization continues to build a collaborative network dedicated to advancing responsible electronics stewardship and supporting the transition to a more circular technology economy.Vertmonde provides certified e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services to organizations across Ecuador and the surrounding region. As a TERRA Certified Member, the company will help promote rigorous environmental standards, data security best practices, and sustainable material recovery.“More than 57 million metric tons of electronic waste are generated globally each year — a volume greater than the weight of the Great Wall of China,” said Steven Napoli , President of TERRA. “Yet only a fraction is managed by certified, responsible operators. Expanding our network into Ecuador represents another important step toward increasing access to trusted reuse and recycling solutions.”TERRA Certified Members must meet strict operational, environmental, and compliance requirements through leading global standards such as R2v3 and e-Stewards certification. Facilities undergo ongoing independent audits designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.“We are proud to become the first TERRA member in Ecuador,” said Jhoanna Rosales, Founder of Vertmonde. “Our participation will help expand responsible electronics recycling practices in the region while contributing to global efforts to protect the environment and conserve natural resources.”Electronic waste is the world’s fastest-growing waste stream and is projected to reach 74 million metric tons annually by 2030. Through strategic growth and partnership, TERRA connects organizations with certified service providers that help protect data, strengthen ESG performance, and support climate and circular-economy objectives.In addition to its certified facility network, TERRA includes a growing ecosystem of corporate brands, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, professional sports teams, and industry service providers committed to responsible technology lifecycle management.“TERRA welcomes additional partners who share our commitment to protecting human health, safeguarding the environment, and accelerating the shift toward a sustainable electronics economy,” Napoli added.About TERRATERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) is the largest global network of e-Stewards and R2-certified electronics reuse, recycling, and IT asset disposition providers. The organization works to prevent hazardous e-waste from contaminating air, land, and water by promoting responsible technology lifecycle solutions that maximize reuse, resource recovery, and environmental protection.About VertmondeVertmonde is an Ecuador-based electronics recycling company specializing in environmentally responsible e-waste management. The company operates under Environmental License No. 017 issued by Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and is certified to the R2v3 standard. Its mission is to prevent pollution while generating recovered materials that reduce the need for new natural-resource extraction.

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