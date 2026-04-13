Philippines IT-BPM Leaders Rethink Growth Beyond Headcount

ProHance CEO Ankur Dhingra at the ProHance Roundtable with IBPAP and Zinnov in Manila The ProHance Roundtable with IBPAP and Zinnov in Manila Jack Madrid, President & CEO, IBPAP The ProHance Roundtable with IBPAP and Zinnov in Manila The ProHance Roundtable with IBPAP and Zinnov in Manila

Insights from a ProHance roundtable on productivity, intelligent operations, and the future of scalable growth in the Philippines IT-BPM sector.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior IT-BPM leaders from across the Philippines recently convened for a roundtable that challenged a long-standing industry paradigm—shifting the focus from headcount growth to demonstrating measurable value.Hosted by ProHance in partnership with the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and global management consulting and advisory firm Zinnov, the closed-door session titled “Beyond Headcount: Unlocking Productivity with Intelligent Operations” brought together senior leaders from across the IT-BPM ecosystem for a candid and high-impact exchange.The session opened with a welcome address by Jack Madrid, President & CEO, IBPAP, setting the context for the Philippines’ evolving role in the global IT-BPM landscape.This was followed by perspectives from Ambe Tierro, Country Managing Director, Accenture Philippines, and Director General Tereso O. Panga of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), who shared industry and national viewpoints on the sector’s transformation.Insights on unlocking productivity through intelligent operations were presented by Namita Adavi, Partner, Zinnov, and Sa’ad Shaikh, Principal, Zinnov, leading into a panel discussion on “Driving Operational Excellence in IT-BPM: Productivity, Talent and AI in Action.” The discussion brought together industry leaders including Ambe Tierro, DG Tereso O. Panga, and Don Sausa, VP & Country Manager, Cardinal Health, and was moderated by Namita Adavi.The session concluded with closing perspectives from Ankur Dhingra , CEO, ProHance, and Jack Madrid.A Shift Toward Outcome-Driven OperationsBuilding on these perspectives, the discussion converged on a clear shift underway across the industry. Three defining themes emerged:- Human+ ways of working are redefining productivity, blending human expertise with intelligent technologies.- Real-time visibility across work, teams, and performance is becoming the industry baseline—not a competitive advantage.- The Philippines is evolving from a service delivery hub to a global benchmark for AI-enabled, high-value operations.Adding context to this shift, insights shared by Zinnov highlighted the growing pressure on organizations to do more with existing capacity. Nearly 88% of IT-BPM leaders in the Philippines are prioritizing cost optimization and productivity, while close to 80% are focused on workforce upskilling and capability building.The underlying question, as framed during the session, was not whether productivity matters—but how to measure it meaningfully.Voices from the EcosystemSetting the industry context, Ambe Tierro emphasized the need for organizations to move beyond linear growth models and build intelligent operations that combine talent, technology, and data-driven decision-making.From a national perspective, DG Tereso O. Panga reinforced that the Philippines is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, backed by strong policy momentum, a highly skilled talent base, and continued investment in the IT-BPM sector.Bringing in an enterprise lens, Don Sausa shared real-world perspectives on driving operational excellence - highlighting the importance of visibility into workforce data, equitable work distribution, and aligning productivity with business outcomes rather than effort.Moderated by Namita Adavi, the panel discussion was anchored around critical questions that leaders are increasingly grappling with:How does your workforce actually spend its time?Where are inefficiencies hidden due to lack of visibility?Which skills gaps are silently eroding value?Where can AI deliver the highest impact—not just the fastest implementation?These questions reframed productivity from a reporting metric into a strategic lever for transformation.From Visibility to Measurable ImpactA key takeaway from the session was that visibility alone is not enough - value comes from coordinated interventions across people, process, and technology.Case-based insights shared during the discussion demonstrated that organizations adopting intelligent operations frameworks have been able to:- Unlock latent capacity equivalent to hundreds of FTEs without adding headcount- Deliver multi-million-dollar cost savings within a year- Improve employee satisfaction and reduce workload imbalances- Drive sustained productivity gains through continuous improvement- A Closed-Door Format That Shifted PerspectivesUnlike traditional conferences, the roundtable was intentionally designed as a closed-group forum to enable honest dialogue, peer exchange, and unfiltered insights - creating an environment where perspectives could genuinely shift.Looking AheadAs organizations increasingly move from headcount-based metrics to workforce intelligence, forums like this signal a growing urgency to rethink how productivity is defined, measured, and delivered.This sentiment was echoed in the closing remarks. Commenting on the significance of the discussions, Biddappa (Sachin) Machanda, Country Manager & VP – Southeast Asia, ProHance, said: “The Southeast Asia region is at a pivotal moment where productivity must be redefined through data-led insights rather than scale alone. Enterprises that can translate workforce activity into measurable outcomes will be best positioned to lead the next phase of growth.”ABOUT PROHANCEProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction.Today, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000 users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence.ProHance has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025, a Trailblazer in the Everest Group Workforce Management in Contact Centres 2025 Report, and is consistently recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Task Mining Tools.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.prohance.ai

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