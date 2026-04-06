TuxCare Announces Endless Lifecycle Support for Amazon Linux 2

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) service is scheduled to include Amazon Linux 2 on July 1, 2026, picking up exactly where AWS leaves off. Beginning May 1, prospective TuxCare users will be able to test the seamless, non-disruptive migration to the TuxCare repository, making it easy to validate continuity well ahead of the end-of-life date.When AWS closes the book on Amazon Linux 2 security updates, risks abound for organizations still running it without taking any action. For organizations managing large EC2 fleets or container workloads built on AL2 base images, migrating to Amazon Linux 2023 before the deadline isn't always realistic. It's a meaningful platform shift that touches application dependencies, AMIs, pipelines, and deployment configurations across teams.TuxCare’s ELS for Amazon Linux 2 enables organizations to keep their AL2 environments secure while moving to AL2023 on a timeline that works for them. The service delivers ongoing fixes for critical and high-severity vulnerabilities across core AL2 packages. Switching is straightforward, requiring a simple repository configuration change with no OS reinstallation, no workload migration, and no changes to application stacks. From that point on, security updates continue to flow normally for TuxCare users."Amazon Linux 2 underpins a huge share of what's running on AWS today," said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. "A forced migration is rarely a clean one, and it pulls engineering time away from work that actually moves the business forward. This new TuxCare ELS for Amazon Linux 2 supplies teams with the space they need to do it properly."TuxCare also provides qualified errata advisories with clear details on what's been patched, which packages are affected, and which architectures are covered, making it easier to stay audit-ready and demonstrate compliance with frameworks such as SOC 2, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001. OVAL patch definitions compatible with OpenSCAP and other OVAL-based tools are included as well, enabling teams to automate patch verification without changing existing compliance workflows.For more details, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.