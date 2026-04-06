CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Minneapolis, MN

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I chose to offer in-home euthanasia after seeing how much calmer and more meaningful goodbyes can be in a familiar setting.” — Dr. Natasha Novik

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Minneapolis. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Natasha Novik plans to serve pets and pet parents in Minneapolis and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Minneapolis becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Natasha Novik brings compassionate, personalized end-of-life care to pets and families in Edina and the surrounding communities through in-home euthanasia. Born in New York City and raised in Minnesota, Dr. Novik’s love of animals and nature began at a young age, inspiring a lifelong commitment to the human-animal bond.She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota – College of Food, Agriculture, and Natural Resources in 2010 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ross University of Veterinary Medicine in 2015, completing her clinical year at the University of Minnesota. She went on to finish a rotating small animal internship in New York City, gaining advanced training in internal medicine, surgery, and emergency care. Her first role in a busy Chicago referral hospital’s emergency department gave her hands-on experience in fast-paced care and led to a realization: humane euthanasia is best provided in the comfort of home.After more than eight years in emergency medicine, Dr. Novik found her calling with in-home euthanasia. She combines her veterinary expertise with empathy and compassion to provide a peaceful, private, and meaningful goodbye for pets and their families. “Families in Edina and surrounding communities see pets as they are—part of the family—and they value comfort, compassion, and connection. In-home euthanasia is still a very underserved and vital service for our community,” says Dr. Novik.“I chose to offer in-home euthanasia after seeing how much calmer and more meaningful goodbyes can be in a familiar setting. Pets deserve peace and love in their final moments, surrounded by family. Partnering with CodaPet allows me to provide deeply personalized care for each pet while reaching families across many communities. Together, we are able to offer the comfort of a peaceful, in-home goodbye—even for those who may live beyond the reach of traditional veterinary services,” she adds.Outside of her veterinary work, Dr. Novik enjoys exploring local museums, trails, and parks with her three active sons, as well as soccer, hiking, swimming, baking, gardening, ballroom dancing, and alpine skiing. At home, she cares for Louie, a friendly Boston Terrier, and Rishka, a gentle orange tabby rescued during vet school.Dr. Natasha Novik serves Minneapolis, Edina, and surrounding communities including St. Louis Park, Richfield, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Plymouth, Golden Valley, Bloomington, Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Deephaven, Woodland, and Maple Grove across the greater Twin Cities west metro area.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Minneapolis. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

CodaPet: At-home pet euthanasia

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