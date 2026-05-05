CodaPet partners with Dr. Mitchell-Gibson to launch its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Roseburg, OR

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I am delighted to be a part of the Roseburg community and to be able to help everyone with their pets’ care.” — Dr. Kaitlyn Mitchell-Gibson

ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Roseburg, OR. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Kaitlyn Mitchell-Gibson will serve pets and pet parents throughout Roseburg and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Roseburg becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Mitchell-Gibson’s love of animals did not begin in a classroom. It began on a cattle ranch in California, where she grew up learning that caring for animals was not just a responsibility but a way of life. That foundation only deepened when she left for college, spending her undergraduate years studying animal science at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and working daily at the school dairy. Those early years shaped a belief she carries with her still: that animals deserve informed, compassionate care at every stage of their lives, including the last. “Growing up on a cattle ranch taught me that even though we want every animal to live forever, sometimes the right decision is the hardest one,” she reflects. “Becoming a vet has not only given me the opportunity to make more informed decisions for my own animals, but also allows me to help guide families through tough decisions and help them find what is right for them.”Dr. Mitchell-Gibson earned her undergraduate degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before heading to Ohio to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a veterinarian. She earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from The Ohio State University in 2024. It was there that she also met her husband, Walter. After graduation, she practiced mixed animal medicine in Ohio before the couple made the decision to relocate to Oregon to be closer to family, making the cross-country drive with their full and beloved household: cats, dogs, horses, goats, sheep, alpacas, mini donkeys, and cows.Now settled in Roseburg, Dr. Mitchell-Gibson is eager to put down roots and serve the community she has chosen as home. Douglas County is a place where families and their animals share a close, deeply rural bond, and she understands that world well. “I am passionate about easing the euthanasia process so that animals and their owners can say goodbye for the last time in a loving and relaxing environment,” she says. “I am delighted to be a part of the Roseburg community and to be able to help everyone with their pets’ care.”Life at home for Dr. Mitchell-Gibson is never quiet, and she would not have it any other way. Her dogs Pipsqueak, Spork, and Socks are her hiking companions and love nothing more than splashing through water on a trail. Her horse, Janny, is happily retired and enjoys a well-earned belly scratch. And Meowtosis, her barn cat, follows her through daily chores like a devoted shadow. For Dr. Mitchell-Gibson, these animals are not just pets. They are the daily reminder of why she does what she does. When she is not caring for patients or tending to her own animals, she enjoys crafting and spending time outdoors.Dr. Kaitlyn Mitchell-Gibson serves Roseburg, Sutherlin, and the greater Douglas County area - including Winston, Myrtle Creek, Glide, Yoncalla, and surrounding Umpqua Valley communities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Roseburg. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $37 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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