SPiCE Middle East 2026 to Debut in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The anticipation is building for the Inaugural SPiCE Middle East 2026 , taking place from 7 – 8 May 2026. Set against the stunning coastal backdrop of Sharm El Sheikh, the event will be hosted at the sophisticated V Hotel.Held under the theme “The Rise of a Mega Region”, the summit will bring together senior government representatives, regulators, operators, investors, and industry leaders for a high-level, strategic conversation on the future of gaming, tourism, and investment across the MENA region.Positioned as a policy-driven forum rather than a traditional conference, SPiCE Middle East 2026 will explore how regulated gaming and integrated entertainment can support national economic goals, attract foreign investment, and strengthen Egypt’s role as an emerging regional hub.Across two days, the agenda is carefully curated to move beyond surface-level discussion, placing a strong emphasis on government-led perspectives, investor confidence, and sustainable long-term growth models. With a clear focus on public-private collaboration, the programme is designed to spark impactful conversations and actionable outcomes.Day 1 (7 May 2026):Sets the tone with the opening keynote, Level Up Cairo: Positioning Egypt as the MENA Gaming Hub, followed by a series of forward-looking discussions on Emerging Market Opportunities, Responsible Gaming Strategies, and Innovations in Player Engagement. The day also places a strong spotlight on investment, with Why Egypt Matters unpacking the country’s strategic advantages, alongside Destination Play, which explores the powerful link between tourism and gaming growth. The programme culminates in a high-level roundtable examining whether Egypt could spark a wider regional gaming revolution, before closing with an evening networking session.Day 2 (8 May 2026):Shifts focus toward regulation, operations, and future growth, opening with a keynote on AI-driven compliance and regulatory oversight in mobile-first markets. Discussions throughout the day will explore key operational areas, including Slot Differentiation, Sportsbook Integration, and Affiliate Partnerships, alongside a dedicated presentation on protecting vulnerable players. Investor conversations continue with a deep dive into Egypt’s Untapped Financing Opportunities, complemented by a strategic keynote on The Country’s Economic Outlook. The event concludes with a forward-looking discussion on The Future of Egypt’s Casino Industry.SPiCE Middle East 2026 brings together a powerful line-up of industry leaders whose expertise spans regulation, operations, investment, technology, and responsible gaming. These speakers are not only shaping their respective markets but actively influencing the broader global conversation around gaming, innovation, and sustainable growth.Featured speakers include:Addy Alimajstorovic, Casino Director, Marriott InternationalAkili Polee, CEO, The Revenue AvenueArinze Arum, CEO, Enugu State Gaming CommissionDr Anuraag Guglaani, Chairperson of the Board, Wazir HoldingsEdwin Tarus, Senior Product Manager, Betsson GroupErick Gerald, Head of Operations, Parimatch TanzaniaGithinji James, Head of Marketing, 22Bet KenyaHany Abdel Wahab, Vice President & Board Member, United Group for Engineering & Investment (UGEI)Jalila Marhoul, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, MoroccoJoel Kuiyaki, SEO Manager, KessbetKabora Mboya, ICT Manager, Gaming Board of TanzaniaLadipo Abiose Akolade, Founder, Gamblepause Initiative AfricaLusekelo Mwandenene, Marketing Manager, Bangbet TanzaniaMoustapha Camara, Chairman of the Board of Directors, LONASE - SenegalOmotola Oronti, Marketing Manager, Bet9jaPeter Mshikilwa, Managing Partner / CAS Arbitrator, Blue Strategic Consultancy ServicesRichard Ngalu, ICT Manager, Malawi Gaming and Lotteries AuthoritySameh Narouz, Head of Management of Gaming & Operations, Golden Eagle Gaming GroupYaliwe Mlambo, Chairwoman, United Africa Blockchain Association (UABA)…with many more influential voices to be announced.As the MENA region continues to gain momentum as a global growth market, SPiCE Middle East 2026 is set to play a pivotal role in shaping its trajectory.By bringing together policy-makers, investors, and industry leaders under one roof, the event offers a rare opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, uncover new opportunities, and gain first-hand insight into one of the world’s most promising emerging regions. From regulatory clarity to investment potential, SPiCE Middle East is where the conversations defining the future will take place.Be part of the movement, SPiCE’ing up the next phase of growth in the Middle East.Register now: https://www.spiceseries.com/sme

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