Ilham Aliyev visited Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi
AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Heroes Memorial in Tbilisi on April 6.
A guard of honor was lined up at the Heroes Memorial in honor of the Azerbaijani President.
The head of state laid a wreath at the Memorial.
Then, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were performed.
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