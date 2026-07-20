Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany for official visit
Statement by President Ilham Aliyev
- Dear Mr. President,
Ladies and gentlemen,
Mr. President, first of all, I would like to once again welcome you to Azerbaijan and to Garabagh.
I am pleased that Azerbaijan–Slovakia relations are developing successfully. Our...14 July 2026, 20:28
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