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Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany for official visit

AZERBAIJAN, July 20 - Press statements by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. President,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Mr. President, first of all, I would like to once again welcome you to Azerbaijan and to Garabagh.

I am pleased that Azerbaijan–Slovakia relations are developing successfully. Our...

14 July 2026, 20:28

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Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany for official visit

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