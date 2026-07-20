Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Eastern Committee of German Economy Michael Harms

On July 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms in Berlin.

The meeting highlighted the growing interest among Azerbaijani and German businessmen, as well as companies, in working together, with both sides exploring ways to institutionalize such activities.

The parties exchanged views on the existing potential in traditional and alternative energy, opportunities in connectivity, transport and logistics, including the Middle Corridor.

Recalling the adoption of a State Program on agriculture in Azerbaijan, the sides emphasized the possibilities of applying advanced German technologies in this field in Azerbaijan, including the prospects for cooperation in "smart agriculture".

During the conversation, the parties also discussed leveraging Azerbaijan’s tourism potential alongside other matters of mutual concern.