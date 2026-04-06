Rutland Barracks // Multiple Arrests Related to Stolen ATVs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4002516 AND 26B4002366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 22 and March 28, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: Brandon, Rutland Town, Sudbury

ACCUSED: Joshua Lester

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property 2x, Violation of Conditions of Release 2x

ACCUSED: Gary Forrest JR

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny 2x, Possession of Stolen Property 2x, False Information to Police

ACCUSED: Travis Bovey

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

VICTIM: George Welch

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

VICTIM: Chad Ringey

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30th, 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a tip regarding a possible location of an ATV stolen from a residence in the Town of Brandon on March 28th, 2026. Troopers arrived at an abandoned property in Brandon and located the stolen ATV, which was subsequently returned to its owner. Further investigation revealed that this ATV was stolen by the same individuals who had stolen a Polaris UTV from Pinnacle Motor Sports in Rutland on March 22nd, 2026.

Troopers spoke with Gary Forrest Jr. (51) at his residence. Forrest was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant related to a previous ATV theft.

On April 1st, 2026, troopers executed a search warrant at Joshua Lester's residence. Lester was taken into custody for the theft of both the ATV and the UTV. Investigation also revealed that Lester was under court-ordered conditions of release requiring him to remain at his residence 24/7. Lester was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on April 2nd, 2026, to answer charges of Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property (two counts), and Violation of Conditions of Release (two counts). Lester was subsequently taken into custody by Rutland Probation and Parole and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

Later, on April 1st, 2026, troopers responded to Boondock Motors in the Town of Sudbury. The owner, Travis Bovey (40), admitted to possessing the stolen UTV. The UTV was recovered and returned to its owner. Bovey was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Criminal Court on June 8th, 2026, at 10:00 AM to answer the charge of Possession of Stolen Property.

On April 5th, 2026, Troopers again contacted Forrest Jr. at his residence. He was taken into custody for the theft of both the ATV and the UTV and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on charges of Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property (two counts), and False Information to Police. Forrest Jr. was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he was held for lack of $5000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 6th, 2026 / 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached