Hypertherm Plasma Gouging Shines at the 4th Shipbuilding New Processes & Equipment Application Exchange Conference

Supporting Green and Smart Upgrades in Shipbuilding Back Gouging

NANJING, JIANGSU, CHINA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Shipbuilding New Processes & Equipment Application Exchange Conference, organized by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, was successfully held in Nanjing. Under the theme “New Processes, New Equipment – Building New Productive Forces,” the event gathered more than 300 representatives from shipbuilding enterprises, equipment manufacturers, and research institutions across China to explore the future of green and intelligent shipbuilding.As a globally recognized leader in plasma cutting and gouging technology, Hypertherm was invited to participate and delivered a keynote presentation titled “Say Goodbye to Noise and Pollution! Hypertherm Plasma Gouging Revolutionizes Shipbuilding Back Gouging”. The presentation generated strong interest and lively discussions among attendees, highlighting the growing demand for cleaner, safer, and more efficient shipbuilding processes.Plasma Gouging: A Sustainable Alternative for Back GougingDuring the conference, Hypertherm introduced its innovative plasma gouging solution for shipbuilding back gouging, demonstrating how it can fully replace traditional carbon arc gouging. The plasma gouging system effectively addresses long-standing challenges associated with conventional methods, including heavy smoke, intense arc glare, excessive noise, and demanding labor conditions.Transforming Back Gouging with Proven ApplicationsIn its keynote speech, Hypertherm shared real-world customer success stories from shipyards and detailed three major plasma gouging application solutions currently in use:• Automated Plasma Gouging (Gantry-Based Systems)Enables single-pass groove formation on panel assembly lines, reducing grinding workload by 75%. Each set of consumables can achieve 1,000–1,200 meters of gouged seam length under typical shipyard conditions.• Mechanized Plasma Gouging with Track CarriageDelivers up to 80% dust reduction and 10% noise reduction. The system is easy to operate, allowing even entry-level operators to achieve consistent results.• Handheld (Manual) Plasma GougingCombines cutting and gouging in a single, lightweight, and flexible system. Plasma gouging is free of carbon contamination when gouging stainless steel while reducing grinding time by up to 90%.Beyond Gouging: Enabling the Entire Shipbuilding WorkflowAt the exhibition area, Hypertherm showcased plasma gouging and bevel cutting workpieces, clearly demonstrating superior performance in gouge profile consistency, surface finish quality, and compatibility with automated systems. Representatives from multiple shipyards held in-depth technical discussions with the Hypertherm team and expressed strong recognition of the practical benefits of plasma gouging, including improved working conditions, lower skill requirements, and higher productivity.From bevel cutting during the nesting stage, to back gouging in sub-assembly fabrication, and flexible handheld operations in final assembly, Hypertherm plasma technology supports the entire shipbuilding production process, helping shipyards achieve efficient operations and safer production environments.Partnering for a Cleaner, Quieter Future in ShipbuildingAs a pioneer and long-term leader in global plasma cutting technology, Hypertherm is committed to delivering efficient, clean, and reliable solutions to the shipbuilding industry. This conference served not only as a strong showcase for Hypertherm plasma gouging technology, but also as an important milestone in the industry’s transition from traditional carbon arc gouging to plasma gouging for back gouging applications.Looking ahead, Hypertherm will continue to work closely with shipbuilding end users, promoting green shipbuilding and intelligent manufacturing through technological innovation and supporting high-quality development across the industry.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

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