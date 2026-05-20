Hypertherm Supports Partners at EMEX 2026 with Advanced Plasma and Waterjet Cutting Solutions

Cobot Plasma Cutting with Powermax CNC Plasma Bevel Cutting with XPR OMAX Abbrasive Waterjet MAXIEM1530X

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, today announced its support of regional partners at EMEX (Engineering, Machinery and Electronics Exhibition) 2026, taking place 26–28 May 2026 at Auckland Showgrounds. EMEX is New Zealand’s leading trade show for the manufacturing, engineering, and technology sectors, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and solution providers.Through its partner-led presence at the event, Hypertherm will support Plazmax and Precision Machine Technology (PMT) in showcasing a full spectrum of advanced cutting technologies across plasma and waterjet applications.Working closely with Plazmax on-site at Stand 3055, Hypertherm will support demonstrations of advanced plasma cutting capabilities and highlight the growing role of automation in modern fabrication environments. A key highlight will be the debut of Plazmax’s Cobot Plasma Cutting solution , integrated with the Powermax105 SYNCsystem and ABB GoFa Cobot — marking its first appearance at EMEX. The solution is designed to make automated cutting more accessible for small- to mid-sized manufacturers by reducing complexity and setup time while maintaining high performance and precision.Another spotlight at the Plazmax booth is the CNC Plasma Bevel Cutting System – CutAce , that can be configured with choices of Hypertherm plasma options. From taper compensation to advanced bevel cutting, the system delivers parts that are weld-ready with minimal rework.At the Precision Machine Technology booth at Stand 3070, visitors will experience the versatility of OMAX abrasive waterjet technology through live cutting demonstrations of the MAXIEM 1530X system. Known for its balance of size and speed, the system is well suited for custom jobs and high-mix production. Whether for rapid prototyping or full-scale manufacturing, MAXIEM systems deliver consistent performance, precision, and reliability across a wide variety of materials and applications.“New Zealand’s manufacturing sector continues to evolve toward more automated, flexible, and high-precision cutting solutions,” said Damian Cann, Hypertherm Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand.“At EMEX, we’re proud to support our partners as they showcase how both plasma and waterjet technologies can help businesses improve efficiency, expand capabilities, and adapt to changing production demands. Together, we aim to make advanced cutting solutions more accessible and impactful for manufacturers across the region.”Hypertherm’s support at the event reinforces its ongoing commitment to the New Zealand market and its partner-driven approach. By enabling trusted regional partners, Hypertherm ensures customers can access innovative cutting technologies backed by local expertise and support tailored to industry needs.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com About Plazmax EngineeringPlazmax Engineering is a New Zealand-based manufacturer of CNC plasma cutting systems and robotic automation solutions, serving fabrication and engineering industries across Australasia. With over a decade of product development, Plazmax is known for delivering high-performance cutting technology that combines precision, durability, and ease of use. As a premier Hypertherm partner, its solutions are built in New Zealand and proven in local workshops. Learn more at https://www.plazmax.co.nz About Precision Machine Technology (PMT)Precision Machine Technology (PMT) is the sole authorised supplier of OMAX abrasive waterjet systems in New Zealand. Established in 2024 from Roadrunner Manufacturing (NZ) Ltd, PMT provides advanced waterjet cutting solutions supported by local expertise and service. With nearly 100 systems installed nationwide, PMT helps manufacturers achieve high precision, flexibility, and productivity across a wide range of applications. Learn more at https://www.pmtech.co.nz

Hypertherm XPR460 Thick Bevel Cutting

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