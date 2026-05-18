Hypertherm Associates releases 2025 Corporate Culture and Social Responsibility Report

Hypertherm 2025 Corporate Culture and Social Responsibility Report

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates , a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, announced the release of its 2025 Corporate Culture and Social Responsibility Report . The report, titled Living our Cultural Principles, describes some of the many ways the organization and the HOPE (Hypertherm Owners’ Philanthropic Endeavors) Foundation positively impacted communities, the environment, and Associates in 2025 using its Cultural Principles —Care, Trust, Commitment, and Teamwork—as the foundation for all decision-making.Hypertherm Associates invested 36,665 hours of paid volunteer time globally, including long-standing demonstrations of care to organizations such as Willing Hearts in Singapore and Listen Community Services in New Hampshire and Vermont. The company also provided care internally in 2025 with paid emergency time off to Associates in Washington state affected by flooding.The HOPE Foundation and Hypertherm Associates trust the people closest to the needs of their own communities with grantmaking decisions. Associates on regional HOPE Teams reviewed and approved grant requests to meet a variety of needs in 2025, including food and housing, early childhood needs, education and STEM, health and wellness, and substance use disorder prevention and recovery.2025 marked the halfway point for the 2030 Sustainability Goals set in 2020. The company’s commitment to reach the aggressive targets has not wavered, and the long-term dedication is leading to improvements. For example, the energy efficiency targets included in new product designs during the past several years mean newer products that are 28% less energy intensive are replacing older products in the market.Progress in the support of teamwork and inclusive work environments was validated with two recognitions in 2025. Work completed in 2024 and 2025 led to the company being designated by the Special Needs Support Center (SNSC) as a Disability Friendly Workplace. Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS) of Vermont also honored Hypertherm Associates with its Ripple Impact Award, recognizing the “inclusive employment partnerships that create lasting opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.”“Our Cultural Principles and the way they show up in our daily work are based on the fundamental belief that culture is forged by the actions of our people,” said Jenny Levy, EVP of People, Community, & Environment and HOPE Foundation President. “These principles were part of the company’s founding in 1968, are present today, and will continue to guide our decisions and real impact into the future.”ABOUT THE HOPE FOUNDATIONThe HOPE (Hypertherm Owners’ Philanthropic Endeavors) Foundation is a public nonprofit Foundation. Grant investments fall within a set of core impact areas that align the greatest needs in the community, the interests of our Associates, and the values of our business. The Foundation also supports projects that reduce the environmental impact of nonprofits serving our community. The HOPE Foundation does not fund organizations that discriminate based on race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, or ethnicity. Learn more at www.hyperthermhopefoundation.org ABOUT HYPERTHERM ASSOCIATESHypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

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