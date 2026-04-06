Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Mischief & Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/05/2026 at approx. 1542 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Merchants Row (Federated Auto Parts), Randolph Village, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Erin B. Teeter
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: Federated Auto Parts, Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a report of a disturbance on Pleasant Street in Randolph Village (Orange County), Vermont. Further investigation revealed Erin B. Teeter (49) of Randolph, VT, destroyed property that did not belong to her and was issued a criminal citation for the above charges. Teeter is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 06/03/2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/03/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
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