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Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Mischief & Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26B2001606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                         

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/05/2026 at approx. 1542 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Merchants Row (Federated Auto Parts), Randolph Village, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Erin B. Teeter                                           

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: Federated Auto Parts, Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a report of a disturbance on Pleasant Street in Randolph Village (Orange County), Vermont. Further investigation revealed Erin B. Teeter (49) of Randolph, VT, destroyed property that did not belong to her and was issued a criminal citation for the above charges. Teeter is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 06/03/2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/03/2026  @ 0830 hours      

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

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Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Mischief & Disorderly Conduct

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