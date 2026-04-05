Proven ROI Launches AI Competitor Comparison Tool for AI Visibility Analysis

Compare Your Brand vs a Competitor

See who AI recommends more across ChatGPT Gemini Perplexity Claude Copilot and Grok with a real time head to head visibility analysis

AI is now the front door to discovery If your business is not being recommended you are losing customers every day.” — John Cronin Founder Proven ROI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proven ROI , the leading AI visibility and digital marketing company, has announced the launch of its AI Competitor Comparison tool , a new platform designed to help businesses understand how they are positioned across today’s most influential AI systems.As AI powered search continues to replace traditional search behavior, platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, and Grok are becoming the primary way customers discover and evaluate businesses. Instead of browsing multiple websites, users are increasingly relying on AI generated answers to make decisions. This shift has created a new competitive landscape where visibility is no longer defined only by rankings, but by whether a brand is recommended by AI.The AI Competitor Comparison tool was built to give businesses a clear answer to a critical question: when AI is asked, who does it recommend more?The platform allows users to enter their business alongside a competitor and instantly receive a side by side analysis across six major AI platforms. The results provide a detailed breakdown of which brand is more frequently recommended, where each brand has an advantage, and where opportunities exist to improve visibility.Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus on keyword rankings and traffic, this tool measures real world outcomes by analyzing how AI systems surface and recommend brands in response to user queries. This represents a fundamental shift in how businesses must think about digital visibility.“AI is now the front door to discovery,” said John Cronin, founder of Proven ROI. “If your business is not being recommended by AI, you are invisible to a growing percentage of your market. This tool shows companies exactly where they stand and what they need to do to win.”The AI Competitor Comparison tool delivers instant insights designed to drive action. Users can see how far ahead or behind they are on each platform, identify which AI engines matter most for their industry, and prioritize strategies that directly impact recommendations. The platform also allows businesses to track their performance over time, creating a measurable path toward improved AI visibility.This launch comes at a time when zero click search behavior is accelerating. More users are getting answers without ever visiting a website, meaning the brands that are cited and recommended by AI capture attention earlier in the decision making process. Businesses that fail to adapt risk losing customers before they even have the opportunity to compete.Proven ROI has positioned itself at the forefront of this shift by focusing on both SEO and AEO, or Answer Engine Optimization. The company helps businesses not only rank in search engines, but also become the trusted sources that AI platforms rely on when generating answers.The AI Competitor Comparison tool is designed for companies that want to take control of their position in this new environment. By providing clear visibility into how AI systems perceive and recommend brands, the tool enables businesses to move beyond assumptions and make data driven decisions.The result is a more complete understanding of digital performance, one that reflects how customers actually discover and choose businesses today.Businesses can now access the AI Competitor Comparison tool and immediately see how they compare against competitors across the AI platforms that are shaping the future of search.About Proven ROIProven ROI is a leading digital marketing and AI visibility company that helps businesses dominate both traditional search and AI driven discovery. By combining SEO, AEO, and advanced data strategies, Proven ROI ensures its clients are not just found, but recommended.

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