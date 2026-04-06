Overdoses Are Down, but Addiction Treatment Access Remains a Crisis

Treating Patients with Evidenced-Based Care Staff at Indiana Center for Recovery in Bloomington Walker building at Indiana Center for Recovery's Bloomington campus

Overdose deaths are falling in Indiana, but a major treatment gap remains, leaving 4 in 5 Hoosiers who need addiction care without it.

Recovery is possible, and our patients are living proof of that.” — Jackie Daniels, clinical development director

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overdose deaths are falling in Indiana, but most people who need addiction treatment still are not receiving it. Fear of losing work, family obligations and stigma remain major barriers to care. Accidental overdose deaths have been declining each year since 2021, falling from 2,718 to 1,648 in 2024, according to the Indiana Overdose and Suicide Reports. Yet, access to addiction treatment remains a serious challenge. Four out of five Hoosiers who need help are not receiving care, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.“Recovery is possible, and our patients are living proof of that,” said Jackie Daniels, director of clinical development at Indiana Center for Recovery in Bloomington . “Many of our staff members have lived experience.”Macy Olds, a case manager at Indiana Center for Recovery, understands that journey. “Years before I started working at Indiana Center for Recovery, I was a patient,” Olds said. “I saw firsthand how social workers can affect a person’s life. I went to school to help people who are in the same situation I was once in.”At first, Olds was hesitant to attend inpatient treatment. Her story highlights a broader reality: Treatment can work, but too many people never make it through the door. Fear of judgment continues to prevent some people from asking for help, while other barriers, including work, family and legal pressures, lack of child care, transportation or simply not knowing where to start, can make entering treatment feel overwhelming.Staff members work to reduce those barriers, helping patients navigate practical challenges to entering treatment. That includes assistance with requests for time away from work, including help with Family and Medical Leave Act paperwork and other required documentation.The Bloomington facility specializes in drug and alcohol rehab programs and mental health treatment . Levels of care include detox, residential rehab, intensive outpatient programs and aftercare planning with alumni services that provide ongoing recovery support long after treatment ends.About Indiana Center for RecoveryIndiana Center for Recovery is the leading addiction and mental health care provider in the Midwest, offering psychiatric hospitalization, residential rehab, drug, alcohol detox and outpatient services. Indiana Center for Recovery is committed to expanding access to substance use and mental health care, with 10 locations across the Hoosier State.The Bloomington program is accredited by The Joint Commission, the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

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