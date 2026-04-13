MKH Capital Partners Acquires Haven Health Management, Bringing Growth Capital to 22 Treatment Locations Across the U.S.

Indiana Center for Recovery The Haven Detox The Recovery Team

MKH Capital Partners acquired of Haven Health Management, backing its 22 behavioral health facilities for expansion across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MKH Capital Partners acquired Haven Health Management in an undisclosed nine-figure transaction that closed March 31. The deal brings long-term family capital to a network of 22 Joint Commission-accredited mental health and substance use treatment locations across nine states and Puerto Rico.Brian Thorn was appointed chief executive officer to lead the nearly 2,000 team members across the network. Thorn brings decades of behavioral health leadership experience, including tenures as chief operating officer of Pinnacle Treatment Centers and Foundations Recovery Network. Industry veteran Bruce Shear, former executive vice chairman of Acadia Healthcare and member of the board of directors for Newport Academy, will serve as chairman of the board of Haven Health Management.The newly acquired treatment brands include Indiana Center for Recovery The Haven Detox and The Recovery Team Indiana Center for Recovery is the largest brand of the acquired network with 10 locations across Indiana. ICFR was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers five years in a row. The organization offers treatment options not available at most facilities, including Spravato ketamine therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, brain mapping, biofeedback and GeneSight pharmacogenomic testing, as well as all levels of care from medical detox and acute psychiatric care to residential and outpatient programs.The Haven Detox operates eight locations in Florida, Arizona, Arkansas, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Puerto Rico. The Haven Detox also offers mental health, substance use and dual-diagnosis treatment with innovative options like GeneSight testing and campuses designed by a former Marriott hospitality director.The Recovery Team operates in Florida, New Jersey, Arkansas and Massachusetts, expanding treatment access and ensuring continuity of care for patients in the same states as The Haven Detox.The brands have served communities for more than 10 years under the Joint Commission Gold Seal."We partnered with Haven Health Management because each brand in this network has built something rare: Joint Commission-accredited care delivered with genuine clinical innovation, in communities that need it," said Miguel Heras, founder of MKH Capital Partners. "Our financial backing supports the organization’s expansion into new markets while preserving the clinical standards that define every existing location.""This marks a new chapter with the resources to help more people by expanding to additional states and building on the legacy of brands that have been serving communities for decades," said Binny Montenegro, chief operating officer of Haven Health Management. "With MKH Capital Partners, we have the infrastructure to grow Indiana Center for Recovery, The Haven Detox and The Recovery Team without compromising the accreditation standards and specialist programs that set our network apart."About MKH Capital PartnersMKH Capital Partners is a family office founded by entrepreneurial families and professional investors. MKH actively partners with business owners and management teams to grow companies into leading players in their industries. Learn more at mkhpartners.com.About Haven Health ManagementHaven Health Management is the parent organization of a nationally recognized network of mental health and substance use treatment centers operating 22 Joint Commission-accredited locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Learn more at havenhealthmgmt.org.About Indiana Center for RecoveryIndiana Center for Recovery is the most advanced addiction and mental health care provider in the Midwest, offering psychiatric hospitalization, residential rehab, drug or alcohol detox, and outpatient therapies. The 10 Indiana locations most commonly treat substance use disorders, trauma-related conditions, mood and anxiety issues, and co-occurring diagnoses for adolescents and adults. ICFR provides specialist treatment options, including Spravato ketamine therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, brain mapping, biofeedback and GeneSight pharmacogenomic testing. The brand holds Joint Commission Gold Seal accreditation, carries a 4.9 average Google rating, and is recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers. Learn more at treatmentindiana.com.About The Haven DetoxThe Haven Detox is a nationally recognized, Joint Commission-accredited mental health, substance use, and dual-diagnosis treatment brand with eight locations across Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Puerto Rico. Each center offers medical detox and residential inpatient care, as well as advanced therapies such as hypnotherapy and psychiatric services, including GeneSight pharmacogenomic testing. Learn more at havendetoxnow.com.About The Recovery TeamThe Recovery Team has built a 20-year Joint Commission-accredited reputation for advanced substance use and mental health treatment with locations in Massachusetts, Florida, New Jersey and Arkansas. Learn more at recoveryteam.org.

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