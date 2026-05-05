The Hidden Link Between Mental Health and Addiction Takes Spotlight During Mental Health Awareness Month

Entrance at The Haven Detox Central Arkansas Cafeteria at The Haven Detox Central Arkansas Room at The Haven Detox Central Arkansas

Mental health challenges and substance use can be deeply connected, making whole-person care an important part of recovery.

Sooner or later, all people go through overwhelming challenges and emotional pain. Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that there are tools available and support is here.” — Tiffany Terry, executive director of The Haven Detox Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Mental Health Awareness Month begins, mental health challenges remain widespread in Arkansas. One out of four adults struggles with mental health issues in the Natural State, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Arkansas ranks 49th in the nation for frequent mental distress, where people considered their mental health “not good” for 14 or more days in the past 30 days, according to America’s Health Rankings. Those numbers underscore the need for care that addresses both mental health and addiction.For many people, mental health conditions do not happen in isolation. Anxiety, depression, trauma and other conditions often overlap with substance use disorder , making comprehensive treatment especially important.For Tina Morgan, the connection between mental health and substance use was deeply personal. After experiencing childhood trauma, Morgan struggled with depression and anxiety and began using drugs and alcohol to cope. Morgan said she first learned to address both her mental health and substance use disorder during treatment at The Haven Detox Central Arkansas The Haven Detox Central Arkansas provides medical detox and residential inpatient treatment not only for substance use disorders, but also for co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, depending on each patient’s needs.“We see untreated mental health issues driving people to self-medicate with drugs or alcohol. We also see others who began with a substance use disorder and went on to develop or worsen psychiatric symptoms before getting help,” said Tiffany Terry, LCSW, executive director of The Haven Detox Central Arkansas. “We must stop this cycle in our community.”Morgan said treatment helped her address both her substance use and mental health and finally begin healing. “It brought up so many intense, painful feelings, and I learned to deal with my emotions,” Morgan said with a laugh. “I’m still learning.”But recognizing the need for treatment is only one part of the challenge. Even when someone realizes the need for help, entering treatment can feel overwhelming. Concerns about work, family responsibilities, transportation, finances and stigma can stand in the way. The Haven Detox Central Arkansas works with both Medicaid and non-Medicaid patients, helping navigate barriers to treatment, requests for time away from work and other required documentation.In addition to therapy and clinical support, The Haven Detox Central Arkansas offers GeneSight testing, a pharmacogenomic test that shows how a patient’s genes may affect their medication response, helping to speed recovery.Recovery also means rebuilding daily life, relationships and a sense of stability. Morgan said managing her mental health was life-changing. Today, she has a fulfilling job helping others, volunteers at churches and treasures time with her family.“Sooner or later, all people go through overwhelming challenges and emotional pain,” said Terry. “Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that there are tools available and support is here.”About The Haven DetoxThe Haven Detox Central Arkansas is a Joint Commission Gold Seal-accredited mental health and addiction treatment facility in Little Rock. As one of eight locations in The Haven Detox Group, it provides medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient programs to patients across Central Arkansas and statewide. The facility accepts Medicaid, VA Community Care Network and major commercial insurance to help keep care accessible.

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