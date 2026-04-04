Suspect Arrested in a Robbery of a Convenience Store

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect for a robbery of a convenience store in Southeast.



On Monday, April 3, 2026, at approximately 6:33 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast. While inside, the suspect forced his way into the employee area and took nearly $5,000 from a cabinet. The suspect took additional merchandise before attempting to flee.



Responding officers located the suspect holding stolen merchandise. Officers placed the suspect under arrest and recovered stolen money from his pockets. 48-year-old Benjamin Camm, of Southeast, D.C. was charged with Robbery of an Establishment.



CCN: 26043496





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