Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,230 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Arrested in a Robbery of a Convenience Store

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect for a robbery of a convenience store in Southeast.
 
On Monday, April 3, 2026, at approximately 6:33 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast. While inside, the suspect forced his way into the employee area and took nearly $5,000 from a cabinet. The suspect took additional merchandise before attempting to flee.  
 
Responding officers located the suspect holding stolen merchandise. Officers placed the suspect under arrest and recovered stolen money from his pockets. 48-year-old Benjamin Camm, of Southeast, D.C. was charged with Robbery of an Establishment.
 
CCN: 26043496
 
 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Suspect Arrested in a Robbery of a Convenience Store

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.