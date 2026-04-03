TRAFFIC ADVISORY: White House Easter Egg Roll

On Monday, April 6, the White House Easter Egg Roll will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

• 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

• Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

• 15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

• 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

• 15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

• Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the following streets will be restricted to local vehicle traffic only, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

• 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to H Street, NW

• C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• E Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

• Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW (hotel traffic only)

• 15th Street from F Street to H Street, NW

• F Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

• G Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

• New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.