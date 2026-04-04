Governor Newsom announces appointments 4.3.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Matthew Livers, of Citrus Heights, has been appointed Senior Policy Advisor at the California Department of Conservation. Livers has been a Policy Analyst in the Office of Senator Aisha Wahab in the California State Senate since 2025. He was a Policy Consultant in the Office of Senator Monique Limón in the California State Senate from 2023 to 2025. Livers was a Legislative Analyst at the California Department of Conservation from 2021 to 2023. He was a Policy Analyst at the California State Board of Mining and Geology from 2019 to 2021. Livers was a Graduate Research Assistant at the California Franchise Tax Board from 2017 to 2018. He was a Graduate Research Assistant at the Institute for Social Research from 2016 to 2017. Livers is a member of the Sacramento State Alumni Association. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,264. Livers is a Democrat.

Charlton “Chuck” Bonham, of Berkeley, has been appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission. Bonham has been the California Executive Director at the Nature Conservancy since 2026. He was the Director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from 2011 to 2025. Bonham held multiple positions at Trout Unlimited from 2000 to 2011, including California Director and Senior Attorney. Bonham was a Member of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy Board from 2010 to 2011. He was an Instructor at Nantahala Outdoor Center from 1994 to 1997. Bonham was a Small Business Development Agent for the United States Peace Corps from 1991 to 1993. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bonham is a Democrat.

Matilda Soria, of Fresno, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. Soria has been Executive Director of the Child and Family Success Division at the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools since 2025, where she has held multiple positions since 2015, including Senior Director and Program Coordinator for Early Care and Education. She was an Adjunct Professor at the California State University, Fresno from 2011 to 2017. Soria held multiple positions at Reading and Beyond from 2001 to 2015, including Research and Development Director, Director of Parent Information and Resource Center, and Program Manager. She is a member of the Storyland Board of Directors and the Fresno Metro Ministry Board of Directors. Soria earned a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from California State University, Fresno, a Master of Education degree in Development and Psychology from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Soria is a Democrat.

Ranae Amezquita, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. Amezquita has been Executive Director for Early Childhood Education at Los Angeles Unified School District since 2025, where she was Director from 2016 to 2025. She was the Principal at Brooklyn Early Education Center from 1998 to 2015. Amezquita is a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children. She earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration from University of La Verne and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education from Lock Haven University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Amezquita is a Democrat.

Gabriela Gonzalez, of Downey, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. Gonzalez has been a Teacher at Montebello Unified School District since 2001. She is a member of the State Board of Education and California Teachers Association. Gonzalez earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gonzalez is a Democrat.

Maeva Renaud, of Vacaville, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. Renaud has been Vice President of Advocacy and Policy ad Kidango since 2021, where she was a Community Organizer from 2019 to 2021. She was a Public Policy Fellow at Leadership for Educational Equity from 2018 to 2019. Renaud was Executive Director at Common Ground Community Development from 2016 to 2017. She was a Special Education Teacher at Palm Beach County School District from 2016 to 2018. Renaud was a Special Education Teacher at The HeartShare School for Autism from 2015 to 2016. She was a Special Education Teacher at New York City Department of Education from 2014 to 2015. Renaud was a Travel Planner and Concierge at New York Guest from 2012 to 2014. She was a Teaching Artist and Development Intern at BuildaBridge International from 2010 to 2011. Renaud was a Multi-Media Account Coordinator at Sonshine Communications from 2006 to 2007. She is a member of the Community Advisory Council at Alameda County Early Care and Education Planning Council. Renaud earned a Master of Science degree in Education and Special Education from Brooklyn College, a Master of Arts degree in Urban Studies and Community Arts Development from Eastern University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia Communication from Florida Atlantic University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Renaud is a Democrat.

Anthony “Tony” Tobar Jordan, of Modesto, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. Jordan has been Executive Director of the Child and Family Services Division at Stanislaus County Office of Education since 2015, where he was Coordinator for Early Childhood Programs from 2010 to 2015. He was Special Projects Coordinator for Modesto City Schools from 2003 to 2010. Jordan was Planning Coordinator at Stanislaus County Office of Education in 2003, where he was a Senior Data Technician from 2000 to 2003. He was an Intelligence Analyst in the United States Army Military Intelligence Branch from 1994 to 2003. Jordan earned a Master of Education degree from the American College of Education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Chapman University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Jordan is a Democrat.