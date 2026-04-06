CPR Certification Labs Scales Automated Training Model Across Five States

In March, CPR Certification Labs Expanded to Rapid City and Sioux Falls (SD), Columbus and Dayton (OH), Oklahoma City, Beaumont and Austin (TX), and Fayetteville (AR) A nurse practices her CPR compression skills on the equipment in a CPR Certification Labs location

CPR Certification Labs expands to 20 locations across five states, doubling revenue and advancing an unmanned, automated CPR certification model

Once you remove the dependency on instructors, the entire system becomes faster, more consistent for students, and dramatically easier to scale.” — said CPR Certification Labs CEO Jarrod Epps

TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Certification Labs announced Q1 2026 results showing significant expansion of its automated healthcare training model, including new locations across multiple U.S. states and continued revenue growth.As of March 31, 2026, the company operates 20 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Ohio, and Arkansas—including new locations opened during March in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Columbus and Dayton, Ohio; Oklahoma City; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Beaumont, Texas—representing a 150% increase in footprint during the quarter.The company operates unmanned training labs that allow healthcare workers to complete required certifications on-demand, using sensor-enabled manikins and AI-assisted systems that automate onboarding to provide a more consistent and efficient customer experience.According to the company, the model is designed to reduce reliance on instructor-led training and enable standardized, self-service certification workflows.During Q1 2026, CPR Certification Labs reported:A doubling of revenue compared to Q4 2025Expansion into five U.S. statesDeployment of a proprietary system for automating client onboardingThe company stated that this growth was achieved without increasing headcount.“We’re not just improving the existing model—we’re replacing large parts of it,” said Jarrod Epps, CEO of CPR Certification Labs. “Removing the dependency on instructors allows the system to operate more consistently, give more accurate feedback to our clients, and scale more efficiently.”The current training market is largely based on instructor-led courses, which can limit scheduling flexibility and scalability. CPR Certification Labs’ model reflects a broader shift toward automated, self-service systems in workforce training and compliance.“For our clients, this approach is a fundamentally different experience,” Epps added. “Training is completed in a private setting, requires significantly less on-site time than traditional courses, and still includes access to instructor support via video when needed.”The company’s labs are powered by clinically validated, voice-enabled manikin systems delivered through a third-party partnership. According to the company, this enables training that is both automated and more precise, providing a better training outcome based on the client's schedule instead of instructor availability.CPR skills verification is a recurring requirement for healthcare workers, with certifications typically renewed every two years.Following its Q1 expansion, the company stated that it plans to accelerate deployment in 2026, with a target of opening up to 100 locations nationwide over the next 12 months.

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