CPR Certification Labs Opens Three New Training Centers in Texas

CPR Certification Labs is Growing Rapidly to Support Local Communities Across the United States

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Certification Labs (CPRCL), a rapidly expanding provider of American Heart Association (AHA) compliant CPR and First Aid training, today announced the opening of three new offices across Texas, further strengthening its mission to make lifesaving education fast, convenient, and accessible.The new training centers are located in:• South Dallas – Oak Cliff• East Dallas – Rockwall / Heath• Midland / OdessaThese openings expand CPR Certification Lab’s Texas footprint and bring modern, technology-enhanced CPR training to growing communities throughout the state. CPR Certification Labs is the home of same-day AHA CPR Certification, providing unmatched speed and convenience for busy professionals.“Texas continues to be one of our highest-demand regions,” said Jarrod Epps, Founder and CEO of CPR Certification Labs. “Our new locations bring accessible CPR training to more neighborhoods while delivering a modern experience—100% digital training because people prefer the convenience and accuracy, supported by human instructors available whenever students want them.”Each location features CPR Certification Lab’s AHA-approved manikin technology, enabling students to develop real-time compression and ventilation skills using voice-enabled, feedback-driven smart manikins. Courses are delivered via CPR Certification Labs’s 100% digital training platform, with live AHA instructors available for support anytime a student needs guidance or hands-on expertise.The new offices offer: AHA-certified CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS classes• Same-day digital certification cards• Flexible self-paced learning paired with live on-demand instructor support• Convenient scheduling with hourly classes and morning, afternoon, evening, and weekend availabilityWith these openings, CPR Certification Labs continues to meet growing statewide demand from local medical professionals, dental teams, and education community members who require accredited training for employment and compliance.About CPR Certification LabsCPR Certification Labs (CPRCL) delivers nationally accredited CPR and First Aid training through a blended model that prioritizes convenience, technology, and excellence. Using AHA-approved RQI manikin technology and offering on-demand human instructor support, CPRCL helps medical professionals, educators, and community members get certified quickly and confidently. CPR Certification Labs is the home of same-day AHA CPR Certification, with training centers across the United States.

AHA CPR Certification — Fast, Flexible, Accurate, and Guaranteed CPR Training

