CPR Certification Labs Selected by American Heart Association as an Exclusive Partner for RQI CPR Training

We are excited to work with the AHA to make life-saving CPR skills and certification more accessible to individuals across the communities we serve.” — Jarrod Epps

TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Certification Labs , a leading provider of CPR certification training, has partnered with the American Heart Association (AHA) as one of the exclusive training organization to offer automated AHA CPR certification for medical professionals, teachers, coaches, and others. This partnership means individuals can now receive their AHA CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS certifications in a more accurate, simpler, and efficient manner through the use of RQI voice-assisted manikin technology The AHA is a renowned organization dedicated to reducing the number of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases and stroke. As part of their mission, they have recognized the need for more accessible and efficient CPR training for medical professionals and other individuals who need to perform life-saving techniques in emergencies. CPR Certification Labs' dedication to RQI technology supported buy live online Certified AHA instructors aligns perfectly with the AHA's goal, making them a natural choice for an exclusive partnership.The RQI technology used by CPR Certification Labs is truly the future of CPR certification, leveraging a cutting-edge system that provides real-time voice and on-screen feedback and adjustment during CPR training. This technology empowers individuals by providing immediate, consistent, and accurate feedback on their technique, ensuring they are well-prepared to perform CPR in a real-life emergency. Additionally, CPR Certification Labs' same-day certification process takes 70% less time, eliminating the need for the time-consuming organizational and attendance requirements traditional training entails, making it more convenient and accessible for busy professionals.CPR Certification Labs backs its automated AHA BLS, ACLS, and PALS certification technology with live online AHA-certified instructor support, ensuring every client receives personalized service whenever needed.Launching initially across Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, CPR Certification Labs will open 35 additional offices across the United States throughout the second half of 2025.CPR Certification Labs CEO Jarrod Epps said, "We are honored to be selected as one of the exclusive partners of the American Heart Association and RQI Partners. This partnership is a testament to the effectiveness and efficiency of our organization as well as our commitment to high-quality AHA CPR certification. We are excited to work with the AHA to make learning strong life-saving skills more accessible to individuals across the communities we serve."For more information on same-day American Heart Association CPR certification training, visit www.cprcertificationlabs.com or contact press@cprcertificationlabs.com

