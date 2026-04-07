Surety Earns Alarm.com Gold Partner Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

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Leading DIY Alarm.com provider expands into fleet tracking, launches new products, and adds weekend support

This award belongs to our customers and our team. We stay focused on making Alarm.com accessible and affordable, and earning this recognition five years running tells us we're on the right track.” — Ryan Boder, President @ Surety

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety, the company behind Surety Home and Surety Business, has received the Alarm.com Gold Partner Award for the fifth consecutive year. Each year, Alarm.com recognizes the top companies providing its industry-leading security, video, and automation platform based on volume, quality, and customer engagement. As one of the fastest growing Alarm.com providers in the United States and the leading DIY Alarm.com provider, Surety has now earned this distinction every year since 2021.Alarm.com is the industry-leading technology platform for home and business security systems, powering a global network of professional security dealers and service providers. Many of the largest security companies in the world use Alarm.com behind the scenes for their technology stack, cloud services, and mobile app. Surety gives homeowners and business owners direct access to the full Alarm.com platform without the excessive markups, long-term contracts, or limited feature sets that are common among traditional providers.Both Surety Home and Surety Business are among the lowest-priced professional-grade security services in the industry. Surety Home alarm monitoring plans range from $14 to $29 per month, less than half what professionally installed Alarm.com systems typically cost. Surety Business delivers the same value proposition to small and mid-size businesses. For homeowners and business owners alike, Surety is the most efficient way to get access to the Alarm.com platform.The past year has been one of significant expansion. Surety recently launched Surety Business Fleet , an affordable GPS and OBD-II fleet tracking service based on Alarm.com Connected Fleet. Surety Business Fleet gives small and mid-size businesses access to enterprise-grade fleet telematics — real-time GPS tracking, driver behavior scoring, engine diagnostics, fuel management, and geofencing — with the added advantage of managing fleet vehicles and business security systems from one unified Alarm.com platform.Surety is also renowned for its customer support, which is handled by experienced technicians rather than scripted call center agents. In 2025, Surety expanded its support hours to include weekends, giving customers seven-day-a-week access to knowledgeable assistance through the Surety support forum and direct channels.On the product front, Surety recently began offering the new Qolsys IQ Panel 5, the latest generation of the most popular security panel on the Alarm.com platform. Surety has also added the Alarm.com Prism series of commercial-grade high-resolution PoE cameras, available in 5MP and 8MP configurations, giving business customers access to some of the sharpest security video available on the platform.Looking ahead, Surety is preparing to launch a new alarm system, the Nami Agile Security System, a next-generation platform that will make Alarm.com significantly more accessible to renters and budget-conscious customers. Priced comparably to Ring and SimpliSafe, the Nami Agile system combines Wi-Fi sensing and Thread mesh networking with traditional door contacts and PIR motion detectors, offering a modern, flexible approach to home security at a price point that opens the Alarm.com ecosystem to a much broader audience.The combination of continued Gold Partner recognition, new product launches, expanded service offerings, and growing customer support capacity positions Surety at the forefront of the DIY and self-managed Alarm.com market. As more homeowners and business owners seek professional-grade security without the overhead of traditional providers, Surety is building the model for what the future of Alarm.com looks like — accessible, affordable, transparent, and fully in the customer's control.About Alarm.com: Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Their security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through a network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Visit alarm.com to learn more.About Surety: Surety is the leader in DIY and self-managed Alarm.com security for homes and businesses across the United States, well-known for providing fast, reliable monitoring service and exceptional support at some of the lowest prices in the industry. Visit SuretyHome.com and Surety.Business to learn more.

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