Surety Business Launches Affordable Plug-and-Play Fleet Tracking for SMBs

Surety Business Fleet powered by Alarm.com

New service powered by Alarm.com Connected Fleet delivers GPS tracking, fuel reports, and vehicle diagnostics at $8-15/vehicle/month with no contracts

SMBs deserve fleet visibility without enterprise complexity. We built this to be simple, affordable, and contract-free.” — Ryan Boder, Surety Founder

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety Business , the self-managed commercial security provider, has launched an affordable fleet tracking and telematics service designed specifically for small and mid-size businesses. Built on the Alarm.com Connected Fleet platform, the new service gives SMB operators real-time GPS tracking, fuel monitoring, maintenance alerts, and driver behavior insights at a fraction of the cost of traditional fleet management solutions — starting at just $12 per vehicle per month as a security system add-on with volume discounts and no long-term commitment.The fleet telematics market has long been dominated by enterprise-focused platforms like Geotab, Samsara and Verizon Connect, which often require multi-year contracts and monthly costs of $25 to $50 or more per vehicle. For a plumbing company with six vans or a delivery service with a dozen vehicles, those platforms are often overkill in both complexity and cost. Surety Business Fleet was built to fill that gap.Setup takes minutes, not appointments. Each vehicle gets an Alarm.com Car Connector — a compact device that plugs directly into the standard OBD-II diagnostic port found in virtually every vehicle manufactured since 1996. There are no wires to run, no tools required, and no technician to schedule. The device connects over LTE cellular and includes a built-in battery backup, so it continues reporting even if vehicle power is interrupted or the connector is unplugged.Once connected, business owners gain access to a cloud-based dashboard supporting up to 100 vehicles per business location. Core capabilities include real-time GPS tracking on a live map, customizable geofence alerts for when vehicles enter or exit designated areas, fuel consumption and efficiency reports, idle time monitoring, trip history logs with distance and duration, OBD-II vehicle diagnostics and maintenance alerts, and driver behavior monitoring for speeding, hard braking, and rapid acceleration. Fleet Trip Reports can be generated on demand or delivered automatically via email on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis — ready for accounting, compliance, or operations review without additional formatting.Industry data indicates that SMB fleets lose an estimated $1,000 or more per vehicle per year to operational inefficiencies including excess fuel consumption, unnecessary idling, and deferred maintenance. Businesses that implement telematics typically realize 10 to 20 percent fuel savings by identifying and addressing these issues. At $8 to $15 per vehicle per month, the service can pay for itself within the first few months of use.One of the most distinctive aspects of Surety Business Fleet is its integration with the broader Alarm.com business security ecosystem. Business owners who use Alarm.com for commercial intrusion detection, video surveillance, or access control can add fleet tracking to the same platform — one login, one app, one bill, and integrated user management across all services. This unified approach eliminates the need to manage separate vendors for facility security and vehicle tracking, a common pain point for SMB operators juggling multiple systems.The service is available in two configurations: as a standalone fleet telematics system for businesses that need vehicle tracking only, or as a discounted add-on to an existing Surety Business security system. Volume pricing applies, with per-vehicle costs decreasing as fleet size increases. There are no contracts, setup fees, or cancellation penalties.Surety Business operates on a self-managed model — no mandatory technician visits, no sales pressure, and transparent pricing published online. The company is part of the Surety family of brands, which has earned the Alarm.com Gold Partner Award for five consecutive years for its monitored security alarm and video surveillance service.Surety Business is available nationwide. Businesses interested in fleet tracking can learn more and get started at https://surety.business/fleet

