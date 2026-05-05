Surety Business Launches Self-Installed Gunshot Detection for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

SDS sensor mounted by stairwell

Surety Business now offers Shooter Detection Systems (SDS) by Alarm.com on its month-to-month, DIY install model, built for small and mid-sized organizations.

Gunshot detection used to require an enterprise budget and a dealer contract. We made it month-to-month and self-installed, so every business that needs it can afford it.” — Ryan Boder, Surety Founder

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surety Business, one of the fastest-growing Alarm.com providers in the United States, today announced that it now offers AI-powered gunshot detection to small and mid-sized organizations across the country. The offering is based on Shooter Detection Systems (SDS) by Alarm.com, the most proven indoor gunshot detection system available, and is delivered through Surety Business's signature self-installed, self-managed, month-to-month service model.Until now, SDS has been sold and deployed almost exclusively by traditional security dealers under professionally installed, multi-year contracts. Surety Business is changing that. The company is the only DIY (self-install) Alarm.com service provider focused exclusively on small and mid-sized businesses, and it is bringing the same enterprise-grade SDS hardware to that market at a price point and contract length those organizations prefer.SDS by Alarm.com is the only indoor gunshot detection system to hold the highest level of U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Certification. Each sensor combines an acoustic microphone listening for the blast with an infrared sensor detecting the muzzle flash. Both signals must trigger simultaneously to generate an alert, which produces a 99.99% accuracy rate and fewer than one false alert per five million service hours.When a gunshot is detected, alerts go out within half a second, faster than anyone in the building could dial 911. Configured automations fire immediately: video recording starts, doors lock down, mass notifications go out, and if professional monitoring is enabled, the monitoring center dispatches emergency services in parallel.While SDS has traditionally been installed by dealers, Surety Business has confirmed what its DIY customer base has long suspected: SDS is a surprisingly easy self-installation. If you can run an ethernet cable and mount a sensor to a wall, you can install SDS. Each sensor is powered and communicates over a single PoE cable. Surety's support team is available to help plan sensor placement and guide new installers through setup.Each sensor covers up to 2,500 square feet of indoor space without requiring line-of-sight to the event, so most small and mid-sized organizations can achieve full coverage with a handful of strategically placed sensors. The SDS starter kit includes two sensors, a handheld tester, and a cellular connector for dual-path communication.Gunshot detection is appropriate for any organization that faces an elevated risk of a shooting incident, regardless of size. Common deployments among small and mid-sized organizations include convenience stores, liquor stores, pawn shops, jewelry stores, cannabis dispensaries, pharmacies, check-cashing businesses, bars and nightclubs, auto dealerships, hotels, urgent care clinics, schools, tutoring centers, houses of worship, and office buildings.For grant-eligible organizations, including K-12 schools, 501(c)(3) nonprofits, houses of worship, and local government buildings, Surety Business can point applicants to federal programs such as the STOP School Violence Program (SVPP), Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS), and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP). SDS also offers an additional hardware rebate of approximately 15% for qualifying K-12 institutions on top of grant support.Most dual-technology gunshot detection systems on the market today are sold as ongoing per-sensor subscriptions, with high recurring fees for as long as the system is in use. SDS by Alarm.com uses a purchase-based model: customers buy the hardware once and then pay only for monitoring. Over a five-year period, SDS from Surety Business delivers dual-technology accuracy, often at less than half the cost of leading subscription-based alternatives.SDS works as a stand-alone gunshot detection deployment or integrates with an existing Surety Business security system, with events visible in the unified Alarm.com dashboard alongside other sensors and cameras.Learn more and request a sensor layout consultation at https://surety.business/gunshot-detection About Surety BusinessSurety Business is one of the fastest-growing Alarm.com providers in the United States and the only DIY (self-install) Alarm.com service provider focused on small and mid-sized businesses. All plans are month-to-month and affordable, with no long-term contracts. Surety Business recently announced Business Fleet , the affordable, self-install fleet tracking solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Surety Business is part of Surety, whose flagship residential service, Surety Home , brings the same DIY, month-to-month model to homeowners across the country.

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