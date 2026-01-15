Texas State University (TXST) and Modo Labs Launch Unified, Mobile-First Student Experience App

The Digital Front Door to Campus Life

With Modo, we can now bring academics, engagement, and essential student services together in one cohesive, mobile-first experience that supports our community wherever they are.” — Sandy Pantlik, VP, Division of Marketing and Communications

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas State University and Modo Labs have launched TXST Mobile, a new mobile-first app designed to deliver a seamless, unified digital experience for students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors.Built on Modo’s mobile-first platform, the new app represents an evolution from the university’s earlier homegrown solution, providing a modern, scalable foundation that meets the needs of today’s on-the-go campus community.TXST Mobile brings essential campus tools into a unified experience layer, powered by Modo and designed to be the front door to campus life. With native features such as push notifications, GPS-enabled navigation, and personalized dashboards, users can easily access the services they need. Integrations with Banner SIS and Canvas—cornerstone systems for academic success and student involvement—bring academics, engagement, and daily campus needs together into one seamless, connected experience.“Our goal was to modernize how our community connects with the university,” said Sandy Pantlik, vice president of the Division of Marketing and Communications. “Our previous homegrown app helped us get started, but expectations have grown. With Modo, we can now bring academics, engagement, and essential student services together in one cohesive, mobile-first experience that supports our community wherever they are.”Developed in collaboration with Modo, TXST Mobile allows the university to consolidate digital touchpoints while enabling consistent growth across both mobile and web. Modo’s low-code platform gives Texas State the flexibility to build, iterate, and expand experiences quickly—without relying on extensive development resources.“We are proud to support Texas State University as they advance their digital engagement strategy,” said Andrew Umans, general manager for higher education at Modo. “By moving to a unified, mobile-first platform, the university is delivering an experience that meets users where they are—on their phones, on the go—while setting a foundation for long-term agility and innovation.”The university’s newly released video showcases the app experience and highlights the collaborative effort behind its development.About the Texas State Modo-powered Mobile AppTXST transitioned from an earlier homegrown app to Modo’s unified, mobile-first platform to provide a more stable, scalable foundation for digital engagement. Since becoming a customer in February 2025, the university has focused on creating tailored experiences for current students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors, supported by a growing set of integrations including dining, transportation, and campus maps and navigation, safety resources, academic tools, athletics, news and events, parking, student billing, and more. The app connects to key campus systems such as Banner SIS and Canvas and uses Modo platform capabilities to deliver a seamless experience layer across campus.About ModoModo is the leading mobile-first platform for higher education, delivering a unified experience layer that brings campus systems, services, communications, and communities together into a single pane of glass. With its low-code framework, native mobile capabilities, and AI-powered experiences, Modo enables institutions to consolidate fragmented digital touchpoints and deliver personalized, intuitive, on-the-go interactions for students, faculty, and staff. Trusted by colleges and universities worldwide, Modo empowers campuses to simplify access, reduce friction, and provide connected digital experiences that evolve with the needs of their communities. Learn more about Modo Campus About Texas State UniversityFounded in 1899, Texas State University is among the largest universities in Texas with an enrollment of more than 44,000 students on campuses in San Marcos and Round Rock. Texas State’s 244,000-plus alumni are a powerful force in serving the economic workforce needs of Texas and throughout the world.

TXST Mobile Video

