Illinois State University and Modo to Preview New AI-Driven Campus Experience at HEUG Alliance

ISU and Modo showcase how AI can simplify access to campus information and workflows inside the ISU mobile app

Student experience matters, and with this AI work we’ve been building with Modo, we’re exploring new ways to meet the quality-of-life experiences students are looking for.” — Todd Smoak, Exec. Director of Technology Solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modo , a leader in unified campus experience technology for higher education, today announced that Illinois State University (ISU) and Modo will preview a new AI-driven student experience at the HEUG Alliance Conference, March 8–11, 2026, in Orlando, FL, at Modo’s Booth #600.The work represents a pilot and evaluation effort to explore how AI can simplify how students access information and navigate campus services within ISU’s native mobile app. Rather than requiring users to understand which system holds which information, the experience is designed to help surface relevant answers across systems such as PeopleSoft, Canvas, Engage, and the university’s knowledge base through a more natural, student-friendly interface.Using Modo My Agent agentic orchestration, ISU is exploring experiences that help students more easily access information across systems, such as viewing grades, schedules, and financial information from PeopleSoft, checking assignments and announcements from Canvas, and getting clearer, cross-system answers to questions like “How am I doing this semester?” or “What’s due this week?”—all within the campus app.ISU’s mobile app already plays a central role in campus life, serving students, parents, prospective students, and visitors with features like maps, bus tracking, AR tours, dining hours, campus life resources, safety alerts, and wellness services. The university sees AI as a natural next step in continuing to evolve that experience, starting carefully, with governance and user experience at the center.“Students want simple, straightforward, easy-to-obtain information, and they don’t need more hurdles,” said Todd Smoak, Executive Director of Technology Solutions at Illinois State University. “Student experience matters, and with this AI work we’ve been building with Modo, we’re exploring new ways to meet the quality-of-life experiences students are looking for. We’re extremely excited and optimistic about what the future holds as we continue to evolve this technology together.”The pilot builds on ISU’s long-standing investment in integrations, digital experience, and platform governance, and reflects a broader collaboration with Modo to continuously expand the campus app's capabilities. “We didn’t add AI to chaos—we added it to structure,” said Andrew Umans, GM of Higher Education at Modo. “Illinois State is taking a thoughtful, responsible approach—starting with real student needs, strong platform foundations, and clear governance. This work is about exploring how AI can synthesize information across systems, support better decision-making, and evolve into more capable workflows over time, all within the digital campus experience students already use.”At HEUG Alliance, ISU and Modo will share this work during a joint session featuring Todd Smoak and Modo’s Matt Willmore. The session, “ISU’s AI Playbook: Personalization, Integration, and Next-Level Student Engagement” (Session 6021) will take place on March 10 at 9:45 a.m. Attendees can also visit Modo Booth #600 for live demonstrations and to speak with Modo subject matter experts about how similar approaches can be explored at their own institutions.For more information or to request a meeting at Alliance, contact communications@modolabs.com About ModoModo delivers a unified digital experience platform for higher education and enterprise organizations, combining mobile, web, deep integrations, and AI to simplify complex workflows and improve engagement. With secure, governed connections to systems like PeopleSoft, Canvas, and Engage, Modo helps institutions move from system sprawl to friction-free, outcome-driven experiences. Learn more at ModoLabs.com.About Illinois State UniversityIllinois State University is a leading public institution committed to innovation in teaching, learning, and student experience. Through strategic investments in digital platforms, integrations, and governance, ISU continues to advance a more connected, accessible, and student-centered campus environment. Learn more at Illinoisstate.edu

