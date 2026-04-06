Telesystem Unveils EasyRoute: Transforming Microsoft Teams Calling with Seamless, Rapid Deployments

NORTHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telesystem, a leading provider of nationwide security, networking, and communications solutions, today announced the launch of EasyRoute, an innovative solution designed to streamline and accelerate Microsoft Teams Direct Routing deployments. By automating complex configurations and eliminating manual setup, EasyRoute empowers organizations to activate enterprise-grade voice capabilities in Teams within minutes, transforming deployment from a time-consuming process into a seamless, hassle-free experience.As Microsoft Teams becomes a widely adopted and popular collaboration platform for organizations worldwide, enabling voice functionality through Direct Routing has remained a technically demanding, time-intensive process. While Microsoft Teams Direct Routing offers flexibility and cost-savings, traditional deployment has required specialized technical expertise, complex scripting, and labor-intensive manual setup; obstacles that have prevented many organizations from leveraging the platform for voice functionality. Telesystem EasyRoute removes these obstacles, allowing businesses to deploy Microsoft Teams calling with unprecedented speed and simplicity. Using a proprietary configuration file tailored to each organization, EasyRoute automates critical setup steps, reducing deployment time to minutes with just a few clicks."Microsoft Teams is a prominent enterprise communication tool. Rather than competing with that reality, we improve upon it," said James Maloney, President of Telesystem. "Our aim is to revolutionize stressful deployments for organizations who have fully embraced teams as their communication platform and deliver them a best-in-class customer experience; EasyRoute does that. We make powerful tools accessible, intuitive, and easy to deploy, ensuring our customers can confidently adopt and scale upon the solutions they’ve already chosen," continued Maloney.Telesystem EasyRoute makes advanced voice capabilities accessible to organizations of any size or technical background. By automating the most complex elements of Direct Routing, EasyRoute enables companies to focus on productivity and growth, while retaining the flexibility to scale as business needs change. The solution is backed by Telesystem’s Microsoft-certified, redundant Session Border Controllers (SBCs), providing secure SIP trunk connectivity, robust encryption, and comprehensive firewall protection, ensuring highly secure, carrier-grade voice performance for all Microsoft Teams users.In addition to simplifying deployments, Telesystem EasyRoute delivers clear operational and financial benefits. Organizations can lower costs by eliminating per-seat voice fees and instead aligning expenses with actual call path usage. The platform’s seamless scalability enables IT teams to efficiently add or modify users and phone numbers as business needs evolve, making Telesystem EasyRoute an adaptable choice for growing organizations.Telesystem will debut their EasyRoute solution at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, the world’s largest event for the technology channel, April 13–16 at the Venetian. The event brings together thousands of agents, MSPs, VARs, and vendors for networking, education, and innovation, featuring specialized tracks to drive business growth. Attendees can visit Telesystem at booth #2357, where they can also enjoy special performances throughout the week by high-tech illusionist Trigg Watson, as seen on Masters of Illusion, America’s Got Talent, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. For more information or meeting opportunities, contact Brian Buchman, Vice President-Channel Sales East, at bbuchman@trusttelesystem.com.

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