Telesystem Announces the Return of #HackersSuck Summit, January 14th at Truist Park, Atlanta

Telesystem takes #HackersSuck summit to Truist Park

Actionable Cybersecurity Strategies for Business and IT Leaders

NORTHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telesystem , a leading provider of nationwide managed technology solutions, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated return of its #HackersSuck Summit in 2026. Business owners and tech leaders will converge on January 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, for a security-focused experience that will equip them with the latest insights and resources to address today’s most complex security threats and IT challenges.Now in its fourth year, the #HackersSuck Summit series has demonstrated Telesystem’s ongoing commitment to business security innovation and education. Each event features solution-oriented learning, open dialogue, and actionable strategies to help organizations mitigate risk and strengthen their defenses, along with exclusive stadium experiences in each of the cities where the events have been held. The summit in January will spotlight pivotal trends transforming the industry, including AI-driven threat detection, employee-centered security initiatives, and the latest methods for safeguarding organizational assets. In-person attendees will enjoy exclusive experiences, including networking with industry experts, a meet-and-greet with Braves Hall-of-Famers, VIP stadium tour, and a once-in-a-lifetime on-field batting practice experience.“HackersSuck began as a bold call to action, and it’s grown into a nationwide movement of professionals determined to turn organizational security frustrations into meaningful and actionable steps to safeguarding their businesses,” said James Maloney, President of Telesystem. “Our mission is to empower organizations to outpace cybercriminals and avoid being the next headline,” Maloney continued. “Every year, we’ve raised the standard for what true IT leadership and security education should represent. In 2026, we’ll take that mission even further, at one of America’s most iconic venues, unleashing the next evolution of energy, expertise, and inspiration that defines HackersSuck.”The keynote speaker for the Atlanta Summit will be Theresa Payton, one of the nation’s most respected authorities on cybersecurity and digital transformation. After making history as the first female to serve as White House CIO, Payton has become a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 boards and technology executives, helping organizations safeguard critical assets and navigate the complex challenges brought by emerging technologies such as AI.In addition to Payton’s keynote address, the summit will feature a diverse lineup of panel discussions led by top experts in cybersecurity, technology, and cyber insurance. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with panelists, ask questions, and share real-world experiences related to current IT challenges and security threats to their business.A limited number of in-person seats remain, with registration open until January 7, 2026, or until capacity is reached. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided. For those unable to attend in person, virtual registration is also available, offering full access to all sessions, interactive Q&As, and exciting raffle prizes. Registration is free for both in-person and virtual participants at www.HackersSuck.com

