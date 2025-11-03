Telecom Veteran Jim Delis Joins Telesystem as Chief Revenue Officer

Jim Delis Appointed as CRO at Telesystem

Seasoned telecom leader brings over 30 years of channel expertise to drive nationwide expansion and strengthen partner relationships.

NORTHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telesystem , a leading provider of nationwide managed technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Jim Delis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).With more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Delis brings a strong track record of driving growth, building high-performing sales organizations, and forging lasting relationships across the channel. Throughout his career, he has held executive leadership positions at TPx, GTT and Fusion Connect where he played pivotal roles in achieving aggressive revenue goals and expanding market share.“I’m thrilled to welcome Jim to the team,” said James Maloney, President of Telesystem. “Having worked with him previously, I know firsthand the depth of his expertise and his ability to inspire success. Jim’s extensive channel relationships and proven leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our market position and further accelerate our growth trajectory.”“As I looked across the market, Telesystem stood out as a natural fit for my experience and values” Delis said. The company’s remarkable growth over the past several years, combined with its focus on building trusted relationships, makes this an exciting opportunity for me. I’m eager to rejoin James and collaborate with this accomplished team of telecom professionals.”Telesystem’s go-to-market strategy focuses on delivering customized, managed technology solutions to small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) that value trusted expertise and a seamless service experience, allowing them to focus on their own business rather than vendor management. The company’s partner-driven model emphasizes not only exceptional experiences for end users, but also meaningful support for its channel partners.Through strategic partnerships with leading technology firms such as Avant, Scansource, Sandler Partners, Telarus, and AppDirect, Telesystem leverages its nationwide 100G network to provide comprehensive solutions in voice, networking, managed security, and cybersecurity — delivering consistent, coast-to-coast reliability.About TelesystemFor over 30 years, Telesystem has been a trusted technology partner for SME and mid-market US-based organizations, empowering businesses across the country with a range of innovative cybersecurity, networking and communication solutions designed to address the business-specific needs of each customer. Guided by strategic partnerships and a customer-centric mission, these customized solutions are backed by an end-to-end managed experience and 24/7 US-based support team.Telesystem provides service to businesses across the United States. Their customers include hospitals, universities, local public and private school districts, banks, multi-location retail establishments and regional government offices, just to name a few. To learn more about Telesystem visit www.TrustTelesystem.com

