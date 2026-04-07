AskForRed.com Noting Increase in Default Notices, Expands Foreclosure Education and Equity Protection

Red Hilton highlights surge in homeowner referrals from attorneys, nonprofits, and direct outreach as more face financial hardship and seek options early.

People don’t need pressure when they’re facing financial hardship. They need clear information, a plan, and someone who understands how to navigate the system with them.” — Red Hilton - 30-year Agent/Founder at AskForRed.com, Housing Advocate

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Hilton , founder of AskForRed.com and creator of ListAt1Point5.com , is responding to a rise in mortgage default notices by expanding education and support for homeowners seeking options in the face of foreclosure.“In just the past week alone, we’ve received several referrals from attorneys and local nonprofits, along with homeowners who found us on their own,” said Hilton. “That tells us people are looking for answers, but more importantly, they’re starting to reach out earlier.”Hilton and her team are currently working with multiple homeowners to help stabilize their situations, including several cases where early outreach has created opportunities to delay or prevent foreclosure altogether.“The earlier someone reaches out, the more options they typically have. Waiting limits choices. Acting early creates them,” said Hilton.A Shift Toward Early InterventionAs financial pressures increase due to layoffs, rising debt, and economic strain, more homeowners are exploring solutions before reaching critical deadlines.Hilton emphasizes that selling a home is never the first step.“I’d like to keep homeowners in their homes whenever possible. That is optimal for everyone. Selling is always the last resort,” said Hilton.Options Available to Homeowners Who Act EarlyHomeowners who seek guidance early may have access to several potential paths, including:• Loan modification to reduce monthly payments• Temporary forbearance for short-term hardship• Nonprofit housing counseling and lender negotiation support• Pre-foreclosure sale to preserve equity and avoid credit damage• Short sale options when equity is limited• Equity protection planning to understand timelines and financial impactEach situation is evaluated individually, often resulting in a personalized “order of operations” plan outlining next steps, timelines, and available strategies.Experience Rooted in Housing AdvocacyHilton’s work is grounded in more than three decades of housing-focused experience, including:• 30+ years in real estate and housing education• Former director of real estate for NeighborWorks Massachusetts, where she launched a real estate division within the nonprofit• Service on the board of directors for multiple housing-focused nonprofits, including NeighborWorks Housing Solutions (recently retired from two boards)• Collaboration with local and national nonprofit organizations, housing counselors, and community partners• Experience working alongside attorneys on foreclosures, short sales, and alternative resolutions• Ongoing education programs focused on credit, budgeting, and homeownership readinessHilton’s education-first approach has been recognized nationally, highlighting her commitment to helping homeowners make informed decisions during times of financial stress.Education Before ActionAt the core of AskForRed.com is a simple philosophy: homeowners should fully understand all available options before making any decision, with education guiding every step of the process.A Resource, Not a Sales PitchAskForRed.com is designed as an educational resource, not a transactional service. The team is not affiliated with lenders or courts and does not pressure homeowners into selling. If selling becomes the best path forward, Hilton’s platform ListAt1Point5.com offers reduced-commission listings to help homeowners preserve more of their equity during difficult transitions.Who Can Benefit from AskForRed.comHomeowners experiencing financial pressure, or those who simply want to prepare, are encouraged to reach out early.This includes individuals who are:• Already behind on payments• Recently laid off or experiencing reduced income• Concerned about future financial stability• Looking to build a proactive planHilton and her team can provide:• A clear “order of operations” plan• Budget guidance and financial clarity• Education on available programs and timelines• Straightforward advice based on experienceTo learn more or connect confidentially:About Red HiltonRed Hilton is a Boston-based real estate professional, housing educator, and founder of AskForRed.com. With more than 30 years of experience, she has taught more than 250 first-time homebuyer and financial literacy courses, worked extensively with nonprofit housing organizations, and served in leadership roles focused on housing stability.Her background includes launching real estate initiatives within nonprofit organizations, advising homeowners through complex financial situations, and developing educational programs that empower individuals to make informed housing decisions. Hilton continues to work closely with lenders, attorneys, and community partners to provide solutions that prioritize stability, clarity, and long-term outcomes.

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