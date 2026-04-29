AskForRed.com Launches 'Tell Us a Story' Initiative to Spotlight Local Businesses and Strengthen Community Connections

Community initiative helps local businesses turn their message into ready-to-use content, press coverage, and broader visibility.

This is a simple way to support local businesses by helping them communicate what they do and why it matters.” — Red Hilton - 30-year Agent/Founder at AskForRed.com, Housing Advocate

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AskForRed.com , led by local real estate professional Red Hilton , has introduced a new community-focused program designed to highlight the small businesses that help shape and strengthen local neighborhoods. The initiative, titled “Tell Us a Story,” takes the form of a podcast-style interview, where business owners share their story in a guided conversation that is then transformed into usable social media content. The program provides participants with an opportunity to communicate their message more effectively while receiving professionally developed marketing content and increased visibility.The program is built on the idea that strong communities are supported by strong local businesses. Through guided conversations and strategic content development, the initiative aims to help business owners communicate their value more clearly and consistently.“At the center of this program is community,” Hilton said. “I live and work alongside business owners whose work contributes to the character and strength of our neighborhoods. This is one way to support them by helping share their story and expand their reach.”A Practical Approach to Storytelling and VisibilityThe “Tell Us a Story” program combines elements of content creation and public relations to help local business owners develop usable marketing assets from a single recorded session.In collaboration with Belmont City Press, a Boston-based public relations and marketing firm that works with entrepreneurs and sales professionals, each session is structured to capture a business owner’s message and translate it into multiple forms of content.“Many business owners know their value but may not always have the time or structure to communicate it effectively,” Hilton said. “This process is designed to make that easier by guiding the conversation and turning it into content they can use.”What Participants ReceiveBusinesses that participate in the program receive a range of marketing and visibility tools, including:A library of short-form, social media–ready video clips developed from their sessionA professionally written press release announcing their participationPotential exposure through local and national media outletsStructured messaging that can be reused across marketing channelsThe program is offered as part of an ongoing community engagement effort led by AskForRed.com.A Streamlined Process for Business OwnersThe program is designed to be efficient and accessible for business owners with limited time. Participation typically involves a guided process:Preparation SessionParticipants meet virtually to develop a concise elevator pitch and outline key discussion points.Recorded ConversationA structured, conversational recording session captures the business owner’s story.Content DevelopmentThe recorded material is edited into a series of short-form video clips.Press and Marketing UseA press release is issued, and participants receive guidance on how to use both the content and media exposure in their marketing efforts.Supporting Local Business as Part of Community DevelopmentHilton said the program reflects her long-standing focus on education, housing, and community involvement.“With more than three decades in real estate, I’ve seen how closely connected small businesses and stable communities are,” she said. “Supporting local business owners contributes to the overall health and resilience of the neighborhoods where people live and work.”Hilton previously served as Director of Real Estate for NeighborWorks in Massachusetts and has been involved in a range of housing and financial education initiatives. She has also served on boards of directors for organizations focused on housing stability and community development.Expanding Reach Through CollaborationThe collaboration with Belmont City Press adds a public relations component to the program, helping position participating businesses for broader visibility.“Public relations allows business owners to be seen through a different lens,” Hilton said. “It can help build credibility and expand awareness beyond their immediate network.”Invitation to ParticipateAskForRed.com is currently inviting local business owners to participate in the “Tell Us a Story” program.“This is intended for business owners who want to share what they do in a clear and meaningful way,” Hilton said. “The goal is to provide something practical that they can continue to use long after the session is complete.”More information is available at AskForRed.com.About Red HiltonRed Hilton is the founder of AskForRed.com (brokered by eRealty Advisors Inc) and a Massachusetts real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience. Her work has focused on real estate, housing education, and community development. She is a four-time author and has served as a consultant to local and national housing-focused organizations, supporting initiatives related to homeownership, financial stability, and foreclosure prevention.Hilton previously served as Director of Real Estate for NeighborWorks in Massachusetts and is a certified housing and credit educator. She has taught more than 250 classes on budgeting, credit, and homeownership and has served on multiple boards supporting housing and financial stability initiatives. Her work centers on providing education and resources to help individuals and communities make informed housing decisions.

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