AskForRed.com Launches 'Tell Us a Story' Initiative to Spotlight Local Businesses and Strengthen Community Connections
Community initiative helps local businesses turn their message into ready-to-use content, press coverage, and broader visibility.
The program is built on the idea that strong communities are supported by strong local businesses. Through guided conversations and strategic content development, the initiative aims to help business owners communicate their value more clearly and consistently.
“At the center of this program is community,” Hilton said. “I live and work alongside business owners whose work contributes to the character and strength of our neighborhoods. This is one way to support them by helping share their story and expand their reach.”
A Practical Approach to Storytelling and Visibility
The “Tell Us a Story” program combines elements of content creation and public relations to help local business owners develop usable marketing assets from a single recorded session.
In collaboration with Belmont City Press, a Boston-based public relations and marketing firm that works with entrepreneurs and sales professionals, each session is structured to capture a business owner’s message and translate it into multiple forms of content.
“Many business owners know their value but may not always have the time or structure to communicate it effectively,” Hilton said. “This process is designed to make that easier by guiding the conversation and turning it into content they can use.”
What Participants Receive
Businesses that participate in the program receive a range of marketing and visibility tools, including:
A library of short-form, social media–ready video clips developed from their session
A professionally written press release announcing their participation
Potential exposure through local and national media outlets
Structured messaging that can be reused across marketing channels
The program is offered as part of an ongoing community engagement effort led by AskForRed.com.
A Streamlined Process for Business Owners
The program is designed to be efficient and accessible for business owners with limited time. Participation typically involves a guided process:
Preparation Session
Participants meet virtually to develop a concise elevator pitch and outline key discussion points.
Recorded Conversation
A structured, conversational recording session captures the business owner’s story.
Content Development
The recorded material is edited into a series of short-form video clips.
Press and Marketing Use
A press release is issued, and participants receive guidance on how to use both the content and media exposure in their marketing efforts.
Supporting Local Business as Part of Community Development
Hilton said the program reflects her long-standing focus on education, housing, and community involvement.
“With more than three decades in real estate, I’ve seen how closely connected small businesses and stable communities are,” she said. “Supporting local business owners contributes to the overall health and resilience of the neighborhoods where people live and work.”
Hilton previously served as Director of Real Estate for NeighborWorks in Massachusetts and has been involved in a range of housing and financial education initiatives. She has also served on boards of directors for organizations focused on housing stability and community development.
Expanding Reach Through Collaboration
The collaboration with Belmont City Press adds a public relations component to the program, helping position participating businesses for broader visibility.
“Public relations allows business owners to be seen through a different lens,” Hilton said. “It can help build credibility and expand awareness beyond their immediate network.”
Invitation to Participate
AskForRed.com is currently inviting local business owners to participate in the “Tell Us a Story” program.
“This is intended for business owners who want to share what they do in a clear and meaningful way,” Hilton said. “The goal is to provide something practical that they can continue to use long after the session is complete.”
More information is available at AskForRed.com.
About Red Hilton
Red Hilton is the founder of AskForRed.com (brokered by eRealty Advisors Inc) and a Massachusetts real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience. Her work has focused on real estate, housing education, and community development. She is a four-time author and has served as a consultant to local and national housing-focused organizations, supporting initiatives related to homeownership, financial stability, and foreclosure prevention.
Hilton previously served as Director of Real Estate for NeighborWorks in Massachusetts and is a certified housing and credit educator. She has taught more than 250 classes on budgeting, credit, and homeownership and has served on multiple boards supporting housing and financial stability initiatives. Her work centers on providing education and resources to help individuals and communities make informed housing decisions.
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