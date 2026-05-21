Lili Latin Dance Celebrates Three Years of Community, Culture and Connection in Boston

Studio owner Lili Jimenez creates an inclusive space in her South Boston studio where movement fosters belonging, mentorship, and community.

Community is built one dance, one brave step, and one shared moment at a time” — Liliana “Lili” Jimenez, owner Lili Latin Dance

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lili Latin Dance recently celebrated its three-year anniversary with a lively community dance social that brought together students, instructors, friends, and members of the greater Latin dance community to celebrate the growth of a South Boston studio that has become much more than a place to learn Salsa and Bachata.Held Saturday, May 16, at the studio’s South Boston location, the anniversary celebration featured music from a live DJ, dance lessons, refreshments, and social dancing that carried throughout the evening. At the center of the celebration was one of Latin dance culture’s most beloved traditions: the “birthday circle,” where the guest of honor stands in the middle of the room while dancers form a circle around them, taking turns stepping into the center for brief, energetic dances.For Lili Latin Dance, the moment represented something larger than an anniversary. It became a celebration of the people who have helped shape the studio over the last three years and the community that continues to grow around it.“What happened that night was everything I hoped this studio could become and so much more,” said Liliana “Lili” Jimenez , owner and artistic director of Lili Latin Dance. “Three years ago, I took a leap of faith opening this space. I hoped to build a small, welcoming community. What I found was a family that continues to surprise me every single day.”Founded in May 2023, Lili Latin Dance has steadily become known throughout Greater Boston as a welcoming place for beginners to learn not only Salsa and Bachata, but confidence, culture, connection, and a deeper understanding of themselves. For many students, stepping onto the dance floor for the first time can feel intimidating. Jimenez sees similarities between opening her studio and the vulnerability many students feel when trying something entirely new.“Opening the studio felt very much like being a beginner dancer,” Jimenez said. “There is curiosity, excitement, nervousness, and a lot of wondering if you belong. But what I learned, and what we try to teach every person who walks through the door, is that growth starts the moment you take that first brave step.”Jimenez credits much of the studio’s success to the South Boston community, which embraced her vision from the beginning and continues to welcome new students from both the neighborhood and surrounding communities. Conveniently located for South Boston residents and commuters alike, the studio has become a gathering place where longtime dancers and complete beginners regularly share the floor.That spirit of inclusion is something students say makes the studio unique.For some students, the studio becomes more than a hobby. It becomes part of their weekly rhythm, personal growth, and sense of belonging.“Lili and Rafa have built more than a dance studio,” said Ricky Stoltz of Boston’s South End. “They’ve created a vibrant and welcoming community centered around joy, connection, and movement. Dancing at Lili’s has become a highlight of my week, and their passion, care, and dedication to their students shines through in every class.”For Erin Keener of Medford, the studio became something even more meaningful.Known affectionately by Jimenez as her “first student,” Keener walked through the doors of Lili Latin Dance on opening day, just as Jimenez was taking her own leap of faith in launching the studio. Having recently moved to Boston and knowing virtually no one, Keener had spent time exploring different activities in search of connection, community, and a sense of belonging. Walking into the studio for the first time, she said, felt overwhelming.“One side of the door felt familiar and safe, but like something was missing, and the other side felt completely unknown,” said Keener. “I was terrified. I knew nothing about Latin dance or the culture around it. But Lili’s smile and welcoming energy made me feel comfortable almost immediately.”Three years later, Keener says she found something she never expected.“To be honest, with gas prices, there are probably smarter choices I could make and studios closer to home,” Keener said with a laugh. “But I choose Lili’s because it feels like an extension of home and my chosen family. I came looking for an activity through dance, but I found community.”For Berni Kelemen of Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, who now returns to the studio when time permits and for special occasions, Lili Latin Dance became an important part of building a new life in the city.“Starting Latin dance at Lili’s shortly after moving to Boston became such an important part of my life,” said Kelemen. “Through dance, I found one of my greatest passions and met so many incredible people. I’m grateful to Lili for being my first teacher and for creating such a beautiful community. It always feels special to come back.”For Linda Ayrapetov of Boston, documenting her dance journey at Lili Latin Dance through Instagram has become a meaningful way to preserve memories while giving others a glimpse into the experience and community she found inside the studio.“What stands out about Lili Latin Dance is the warm, positive, and welcoming environment that forms the foundation of the community Lili has created,” said Ayrapetov. “The dance world can sometimes feel competitive, but at Lili’s, everyone is welcome no matter their experience level. It is a place to learn, grow, and become a better dancer than when you first walked through the door. Some of my favorite moments are when we are laughing together and learning from our mistakes, because those are often the moments when we grow the most. Dancing should be fun, and at Lili’s, it truly is.”For Jimenez, hearing stories like these confirms the studio’s mission.“The community I hoped to build has far exceeded anything I imagined,” Jimenez said. “The same people who took a chance on us three years ago still walk through the doors every week, and every new student adds something beautiful to what we are building together.”Jimenez said the anniversary social served as a reminder that dance is ultimately about people.“There is something powerful about watching strangers become friends, beginners become confident, and a room full of people from different backgrounds move together,” Jimenez said. “That is the magic of dance. It reminds us we belong somewhere.”The studio’s instructional team includes studio manager and beginner instructor Rafael Neninger, dance instructors and professional performers Carlos Silva and Reggie Orozco, all of whom help create an environment rooted in encouragement, inclusivity, and joy.As Lili Latin Dance moves into its fourth year, Jimenez says the goal remains the same: to continue building a welcoming, supportive community where everyone feels invited to step onto the floor, regardless of age, experience, or background.About Liliana “Lili” JimenezLiliana “Lili” Jimenez is the founder, artistic director, and owner of Lili Latin Dance. Since opening the studio in 2023, Jimenez has dedicated herself to making Latin dance welcoming and accessible to everyone, regardless of age, race, identity, sexuality, body size, or experience level. Specializing in Salsa, Bachata, and Partner Acrobatics, she is passionate about helping students build confidence, connection, and joy through movement.About Lili Latin DanceFounded in May 2023, Lili Latin Dance is an inclusive Salsa, Bachata, and Partner Acrobatics studio located at 423 W. Broadway, Suite 202, South Boston, MA. Founded by artistic director and owner Liliana “Lili” Jimenez, the studio was built on the belief that dance should be accessible to everyone, regardless of age, race, identity, sexuality, body size, or experience level.Known for its welcoming environment for beginners and seasoned dancers alike, Lili Latin Dance has become a growing hub for movement, confidence-building, cultural connection, and community throughout Greater Boston. Beyond weekly classes and social dancing, the studio has developed a strong reputation for community engagement, including fundraising dance socials benefiting local food insecurity efforts, partnerships supporting neighborhood causes, and recent collaboration with Twirl for Wishes, an independent charitable initiative supporting Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where studio leadership helped children build confidence, joy, and connection through dance.Conveniently located in South Boston and easily accessible for both local residents and commuters, Lili Latin Dance continues to create opportunities for people to build confidence, friendship, and belonging through movement. For more information, class schedules, or to try a class, visit Lili.dance or follow along on Instagram at @LiliLatinDance . From first-time beginners to seasoned dancers, everyone is welcome in the Lili community.

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