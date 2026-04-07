TouchPoint One Introduces Acuity AI Studio: Putting AI to Work on the Data That Drives Contact Center Performance

TouchPoint One - Acuity AI Studio TouchPoint One

Enterprise-grade AI engine puts proprietary operational data to work, generating coaching plans, quality intelligence, executive insights, and more

Contact centers generate extraordinary amounts of proprietary data every day. Most of it has never been fully utilized. Acuity AI Studio changes that, on the organization’s terms.” — Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, provider of the Acuity Contact Center Performance Management Platform, today announced Acuity AI Studio, a configurable generative AI engine that gives enterprise contact center operations a flexible, secure means to apply AI to their most complex workforce and performance challenges.Acuity AI Studio is built on Amazon Bedrock, providing the enterprise-grade security, governance, and model access that organizations in regulated and high-accountability industries require. At its core, AI Studio draws from the operational data infrastructure Acuity establishes as the foundation of every client implementation: workforce data organized around each client’s specific organizational hierarchy, data connections to systems deployed across the contact center, including CCaaS, WFM, CRM, and quality management platforms, and performance data Acuity generates natively through its integrated features. The result is a unified operational picture built around each client’s proprietary business logic and scoring rules that exists nowhere else. That is the data AI Studio puts to work.What no AI system can derive from interaction volume alone is the intelligence framework an organization has deliberately built to define good performance: the scoring logic, the weighted priorities, the behavioral standards that reflect its specific service philosophy and business objectives. Acuity is where that framework is codified and refined over time. AI Studio puts it at the center of every output it generates, producing guidance calibrated to how that organization actually manages performance rather than how a vendor assumes they do.Initial use cases span the full operational spectrum:• 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘀: Generated from each agent’s performance history, evaluated interactions, quality scores, and behavioral patterns. Delivered directly to agents or prepared for supervisor-led sessions. AI Studio ships with out-of-box forms, default inputs, and AI prompts productive from day one, with the option to tailor methodology and workflow for organizations that want to go further.• 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲: Acuity’s Auto QA capability evaluates customer interactions at scale. AI Studio synthesizes that signal across teams, time periods, and interaction types to surface systemic patterns that individual evaluation cannot reveal. A single failed interaction is a coaching moment. A pattern across thousands of interactions is a strategic priority.• 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀: TouchPoint One recognized early what becomes possible when Acuity’s operational data is brought into generative AI workflows: executive-level insight reports synthesizing performance trends, workforce metrics, quality data, and customer feedback into plain-language intelligence leaders can act on directly. AI Studio delivers that capability natively within Acuity’s secure, governed environment. Data is processed in place, organizations control what gets processed and under what conditions, and redaction procedures can be configured to ensure compliance with specific policies and contractual obligations. Users can export AI-generated outputs when needed. The control is theirs.• 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲: Attrition signals are present in operational data well before an agent disengages or departs. AI Studio synthesizes those signals into early indicators that give leaders time to intervene. The same data surfaces staffing alignment intelligence, giving leaders visibility into capacity relative to performance and volume before variance becomes cost. When performance improves materially, the workforce required to deliver the same outcomes can shift significantly. AI Studio helps leaders see that dynamic as it develops.• 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲: Contact center budgets are among the largest operational expenditures in any customer-facing organization. AI Studio synthesizes performance data, interaction volumes, handle times, and workforce utilization to surface the intelligence that budget and capacity decisions require, giving finance and operations leaders a clear view of where efficiency gains are being realized, where resources are misaligned, and where investment is generating measurable return.AI Studio is architected for something beyond sophisticated report generation: a continuum of agentic capability in which the system not only generates guidance but executes on it. The same data analysis that produces a coaching plan can trigger game mechanics through Acuity’s gamification suite or activate incentive and reward workflows. How far an organization takes that automation, and how much human oversight they maintain, is entirely within their control. TouchPoint One is working with clients across this spectrum to develop use cases that reflect each organization’s operational philosophy and workforce strategy.“Contact centers generate extraordinary amounts of proprietary data every day: performance histories, evaluated conversations, workforce behaviors, customer feedback. Most of it has never been fully utilized,” said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. “Acuity AI Studio changes that, on the organization’s terms. A lot of what passes for AI in this space is built around the vendor’s need for scale: rigid workflows, standardized inputs, outputs that look the same regardless of how you actually manage performance. We built AI Studio for organizations that aren’t willing to trade their methodology for someone else’s convenience. Our customers stay with us because the platform keeps getting more valuable as it learns their business. Sticky for the right reasons.”TouchPoint One has spent more than a decade building the data management foundation that contact center performance requires, establishing the organizational hierarchies, system integrations, proprietary scoring logic, and operational workflows that separate insight from noise in CX operations. AI amplifies everything that foundation makes possible. Organizations with that infrastructure in place are positioned to generate AI outputs that are precise, contextual, and genuinely actionable. Those outputs translate directly into better customer experiences, stronger employee engagement, revenue growth, and improved margins. Organizations without it are operating on generic inputs at a moment when the consequences of that gap are measurable in customer satisfaction, workforce performance, and the bottom line. Acuity AI Studio is available now. Contact TouchPoint One to learn more at www.touchpointone.com About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One is the provider of Acuity, a full-spectrum contact center performance management platform that unifies data management, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and gamification. Acuity is used by leading organizations across multiple industries to drive workforce engagement, operational performance, and customer experience outcomes. TouchPoint One is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, visit www.touchpointone.com

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