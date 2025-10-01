Casey Kostecka Appointed Executive Chairman of TouchPoint One

Casey Kostecka - Executive Chairman, TouchPoint One

Contact center industry veteran and company founder joins full-time to accelerate growth and market presence

TouchPoint One is leading the way in helping organizations amplify human capability and drive success for everyone involved. I'm excited to bring my full energy and focus to that mission.” — Casy Kostecka

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, a leading provider of performance management gamification , and employee engagement solutions for the contact center industry, today announced the appointment of founder Casey Kostecka as Executive Chairman, effective October 1, 2025.Kostecka brings more than three decades of contact center industry expertise to his new full-time role. Since founding TouchPoint One, he has remained a leading advocate and evangelist for the company while holding senior executive positions at other CX organizations, where he consistently championed and deployed TouchPoint One's evolving solutions to drive operational transformation. His deep understanding of contact center operations and performance management has made him a trusted voice in the industry and a powerful advocate for the company's mission.Throughout his distinguished career, Kostecka has led both in-house and outsourced omnichannel contact center operations worldwide, holding senior executive positions with organizations including Convergent Outsourcing, Xerox, National Leisure Group, Lockheed Martin, and Cendant Corporation. Most recently, as President of Aucera (a ResultsCX company), he leveraged TouchPoint One's Acuity performance management platform and A-GAME gamification solutions to drive remarkable results, including a 41% improvement in balanced score performance, 36.5% reduction in attrition, and 5-7x ROI in the first year."Casey's appointment as Executive Chairman is a major win for TouchPoint One," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "His industry credibility, relationships, and proven track record of delivering results with our platform will accelerate our growth trajectory. The customer experience landscape is evolving rapidly with AI and automation fundamentally changing workforce dynamics. Casey's ability to help organizations leverage data, AI, and innovative game mechanics to empower their teams and drive measurable business outcomes strengthens our position at the leading edge of this transformation."In his role as Executive Chairman, Kostecka will focus on expanding TouchPoint One's market presence, driving business development, and forging strategic partnerships. His priorities include building awareness of the Acuity platform's capabilities, establishing relationships with key industry players, and helping organizations understand how to leverage performance management and gamification solutions to optimize their evolving workforce requirements."This is the most exciting time in the history of customer experience," said Kostecka. "AI and automation are creating unprecedented opportunities for businesses to operate more efficiently, for customers to receive better service, and for CX professionals to focus on the interactions where they create the most value. TouchPoint One is leading the way in helping organizations realize these benefits thoughtfully and responsibly – ensuring that technology amplifies human capability and drives success for everyone involved. I'm excited to bring my full energy and focus to that mission."Kostecka's customer-focused, innovative approach has earned him multiple industry awards and recognition throughout his career. A member of various contact center industry boards and advisory councils, he continues to be a thought leader in performance management, employee engagement, and the strategic application of technology in customer experience operations.Learn more at www.touchpointone.com . Follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn.About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams’ full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com TouchPoint One, Acuity, Sidekick, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2025 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.