TouchPoint One Unleashes A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season XI — Where CX Champions Are Forged and Storied Teams Rise

— 11th Season Challenge Delivers Game-Changing Leadership Engagement and Unprecedented Contact Center Performance —

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, the trailblazing force behind contact center performance transformation, today announces the electrifying launch of A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season XI. This powerhouse edition celebrates over a decade of gamification excellence, redefining what's possible when senior leaders step onto the field alongside their frontline champions to drive extraordinary customer experiences.𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔-𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻A-GAME Leagues isn't your typical gamification platform. It's contact center performance management reimagined as pure competitive excitement. Built into TouchPoint One's award-winning Acuity platform, A-GAME Leagues transforms contact centers into high-energy sports arenas where real business metrics fuel heart-pounding competition. Teams battle through round-robin tournaments, advance to single-elimination playoffs, and fight for championship glory — all while driving the KPIs that matter most to your business.What sets A-GAME Leagues apart is its Xtreme feature, which puts C-suite executives and senior leaders directly in the competition. These experienced leaders draft their own "fantasy teams" from frontline agents, compete head-to-head against other executives, and are measured on critical leadership metrics including team performance, employee engagement, retention, and satisfaction. The result is unprecedented leadership accountability delivered through an engaging, competitive framework."The magic happens when experienced executives leverage their strategic expertise directly with frontline talent, or when a seasoned CEO becomes personally invested in helping an agent unlock their potential," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "We've discovered that when accomplished senior leaders bring their wealth of experience directly to the playing field alongside their teams, everything transforms. Trust skyrockets. Engagement explodes. Performance soars. It's visionary leadership meeting operational excellence, and the results speak for themselves."𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗗𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗲: 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽-𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀Organizations implementing A-GAME Leagues consistently achieve significant business improvements:• 76% reduction in employee attrition — because engaged employees stay• 41% improvement in balanced scorecard performance — across all critical KPIs• 161% increase in sales performance — when motivation meets opportunity• First Call Resolution jumping from 79% to 87% — better service, happier customers• Employee satisfaction reaching 4.89/5 — well above industry averages• 5-7X ROI in year one — measurable impact from day oneThese performance improvements reflect measurable business impact that occurs when competitive engagement drives organizational excellence.𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗫𝗜: 𝗕𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿, 𝗕𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿, 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿Season XI raises the stakes with game-changing enhancements:• Executive Power Ranking Championships — Senior leaders compete for ultimate bragging rights• Cross-Organizational Draft Leagues — Multi-company competitions that redefine industry benchmarking• Victory Fund Rewards — Enhanced prize pools and recognition programs• Champion's Circle Recognition — Elite status for top-performing leaders and teams• Dynasty Builder Bonuses — Special incentives for sustained excellence𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗢𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀In an era where employee trust in leadership has declined significantly and workplace complexity continues to increase, A-GAME Leagues provides a unique solution: a platform where leaders and frontline staff unite around shared goals and compete collaboratively toward common objectives."The contact center industry is at an inflection point," Salvato continues. "AI and automation are transforming how we serve customers, but technology alone won't build the high-trust, high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary customer experiences. That requires human connection, shared purpose, and leaders who are willing to get in the game with their teams. A-GAME Leagues makes that possible in ways that are both scalable and incredibly fun."𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿?Season XI launches with availability for organizations seeking to advance their approach to performance management and leadership engagement. Early participants receive enhanced implementation benefits, including expanded customization options and dedicated support services.Organizations interested in participating in A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season XI can learn more about implementation opportunities and competitive advantages.Get in the game. Your teams are ready. Your customers are waiting. Your moment is now.𝗝𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻Visit TouchPoint One and schedule your Season XI demo today. Championship teams are built in the off-season, but legends are made when the game begins.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝗻𝗲TouchPoint One is the undisputed leader in contact center performance transformation. Our Acuity platform delivers comprehensive employee engagement, performance management, and quality solutions that turn ordinary contact centers into customer experience powerhouses. Through innovative gamification, AI-powered insights, and human-centered design, we help organizations achieve breakthrough performance while building cultures where everyone wins.TouchPoint One, Acuity, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2025 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

