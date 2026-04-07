Footsteps2Brilliance Celebrates 2026 Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Educators

Footsteps2Brilliance is proud to recognize an exceptional group of educators who earned them a place on the 2026 Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Honor Roll.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance is proud to recognize an exceptional group of educators whose dedication to literacy innovation and classroom excellence earned them a place on the 2026 Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Honor Roll.These teachers demonstrated outstanding fidelity in implementing the Footsteps2Brilliance program, ensuring 100 percent of their students used the platform for at least 45 minutes per week over a sustained period.According to national usage data, students who consistently reach this threshold grow their literacy skills three times faster than their peers, an impact made possible by these educators’ commitment to early learning success.This semester’s Brilliant Minds Model Classroom honorees include:Brilliant Minds Honor Roll Educators· Alba Cantu - Lyndon B. Johnson ES, Edcouch-Elsa ISD TX· Amy Diomedes - Carleton P. Lightfoot Elementary, Etiwanda School District CA· Bertha Cole - Hempstead Elementary School, Hempstead ISD TX· Chelsea Shady – Ninth District Elementary, Covington Independent School District KY· Claudia Saenz - Dr. Mario Ramirez Elementary School, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD TX· Concepcion Medrano – North Elementary School, Okeechobee FL· Cynthia Cantu - Ramirez Elementary, PSJA ISD TX· Cynthia Mata - Cromack Elementary, Brownsville ISD TX· Drew Wheeler - Lakeland Village School, Lake Elsinore USD CA· Edward Collazo - Columbus School, Bridgeport Public Schools CT· Emily Futrell - Brenda Cowan Elementary, Fayette County Public Schools KY· Enedelia Solis - Roque Guerra Elementary, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD TX· Gad Azuelos - Joshua Circle Elementary, Hesperia Unified School District CA· Gilberto Davila - Ramirez Elementary, PSJA ISD TX· Hope Cooper - Friendly Hills ES, Morongo Unified School District CA· Josselyn Testino - Liberty Elementary School, Riverside USD CA· Julia Le Doux - Avalon Elementary, Val Verde USD CA· Julie Canez - Spring Grove School, North County Joint Union School District CA· Karyn Salyer - Lasselle Elementary, Val Verde USD CA· Kaysa Hernandez - Mozart Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools TX· Laura Palma - Rice Canyon Elementary, Lake Elsinore USD CA· Leann Price - Sandia Elementary School, Apple Valley USD CA· Lisa AM Sommers - Windrows Elementary, Etiwanda School District CA· Lorena Quiroz - Lyndon B. Johnson ES, Edcouch-Elsa ISD TX· Maria Del Carmen Paredes Rodriguez - Railroad Canyon Elementary, Lake Elsinore CA· Marita Humphries - Lakeland Village School, Lake Elsinore USD CA· Marlen Garza - Mercedes Early Literacy, Mercedes ISD TX· Mauricio Guido Chavez - Railroad Canyon Elementary, Lake Elsinore USD CA· Mecca Slaughter - Lakeland Village School, Lake Elsinore USD CA· Michael French - Ninth District Elementary, Covington ISD KY· Michelle Blyveis - Lyndon B. Johnson ES, Desert Sands USD CA· Monica Cardona - Rembrandt Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools TX· Myriam Rios - Picasso Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools TX· Noelia Trevino - Valley View North Elementary, Valley View ISD TX· Pamla Geschwind - John L. Golden Elementary, Etiwanda School District CA· Paxtyn York - Chaparral Prep Academy, Palmdale School District CA· Pryscylla Alvarado – Picasso Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools TX· Renata Madrigal - Ruben Hinojosa Elementary, Mercedes ISD TX· Roman Hernandez - Sandia Elementary School, Apple Valley USD CA· Rosanna Elizondo - Mercedes Early Literacy, Mercedes ISD TX· Rose Halvorson - Wildomar Elementary, Lake Elsinore USD CA· Sally Cubeta - Wesley School, Middletown Public Schools CT· Sandra Prim - West Wind Elementary School, Lancaster School District CA· Sandra Read - Machado Elementary, Lake Elsinore USD CA· Sandra Trejo - Railroad Canyon Elementary, Lake Elsinore USD CA· Savannah Shannon - John G Carlisle Elementary, Covington ISD KY· Sophia Ortega - Falcon Ridge Elementary, Etiwanda School District CA· Trisha Larkin - Etiwanda Colony Elementary, Etiwanda School District CA· Victoria Lancor - Barnum School, Bridgeport Public Schools CT• Daniel Zepeda - Castle View Elementary School, Riverside USD CA(…Full list available at the Footsteps2Brilliance Brilliant Minds Honor Roll page .)Each honoree received a formal recognition letter highlighting their achievement and inviting them to apply for the prestigious Brilliant Minds Featured Educator designation - an opportunity to be showcased nationally for inspirational classroom leadership and high-impact literacy practices.The Brilliant Minds program shines a spotlight on educators who bring the Footsteps2Brilliance mission to life through daily practice, inspiring engagement, and measurable literacy gains. More details about the program and additional educator features can be found on the Brilliant Minds Honor Roll and Educator Spotlight pages.Looking AheadFootsteps2Brilliance will continue celebrating exemplary educators throughout the year, with new Brilliant Minds honorees to be announced each month. Educators who demonstrate consistent program implementation and strong student engagement will be eligible for recognition and for future selection as Featured Educators. If you would like to nominate a Footsteps2Brilliance educator, please visit https://www.footsteps2brilliance.com/educator-spotlight-brilliant-minds About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a national acclaimed bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate achievement for all students by empowering families, teachers, and communities. Our bilingual platform provides high-quality interactive books, games, assessments, and AI-powered learning tools that build foundational literacy skills and support academic success from early childhood through middle school. In addition to early literacy, Footsteps2Brilliance offers a comprehensive Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum that equips 4th–8th grade students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the real world.

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