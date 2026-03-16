Footsteps2Brilliance® Approved by Arizona Department of Education as Evidence-Based Literacy Resource

Footsteps2Brilliance digital literacy platform added to Arizona’s Move On When Reading vetted supplemental materials list.

When literacy instruction is engaging, research-based, and accessible to families, children succeed.” — Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance, a leading digital literacy platform designed to accelerate early reading success, has been approved by the Arizona Department of Education as a vetted supplemental literacy resource under the state’s Move On When Reading (MOWR) initiative.Arizona’s Move On When Reading law requires districts to implement evidence-based reading programs aligned with the Science of Reading, including instruction in phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and written and oral expression.Following a rigorous review process, the Move On When Reading Committee notified Footsteps2Brilliance that the platform will be added to the state’s official Supplemental Materials List, making it available to Arizona districts seeking research-aligned tools to strengthen early literacy instruction.“We are honored that Footsteps2Brilliance has been approved by the Arizona Department of Education as an evidence-based resource supporting the Move On When Reading initiative,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “When literacy instruction is engaging, research-based, and accessible to families, children succeed.”Programs included on the state’s vetted list must demonstrate alignment with the Science of Reading, statistically significant research supporting K–3 literacy outcomes, ESSA evidence standards, and explicit instruction across the essential components of reading.Footsteps2Brilliance was designed to extend literacy learning beyond the classroom by connecting schools and families through a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem. The platform includes standards-aligned digital books, interactive literacy games, AI-supported writing tools, and family engagement features that empower parents to support their child’s learning at home.By combining classroom instruction with family engagement, Footsteps2Brilliance helps schools create a literacy ecosystem that strengthens reading development both in school and at home.The company also expressed appreciation to the Arizona Department of Education Move On When Reading Committee for its leadership in advancing evidence-based literacy practices.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is an award-winning bilingual early literacy platform that combines digital books, interactive learning activities, and family engagement tools to accelerate literacy development from early childhood through elementary school. The platform aligns with the Science of Reading and ESSA evidence standards and is used by schools, districts, and communities nationwide to improve literacy outcomes and strengthen family engagement in learning. Learn more at https://footsteps2brilliance.com About Arizona’s Move On When Reading InitiativeArizona’s Move On When Reading (MOWR) initiative is a statewide effort to ensure that every student reads proficiently by the end of third grade. The program requires schools and districts to implement evidence-based literacy instruction aligned with the Science of Reading and provides vetted instructional resources to support improved reading outcomes. Learn more at https://www.azed.gov/move-on-when-reading

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