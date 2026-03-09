ESC of the Western Reserve Selects Footsteps2Brilliance® for State Grant to Strengthen Literacy Development

The Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve (ESCWR) has selected Footsteps2Brilliance® as a strategic partner to support early childhood literacy.

Birth to five is where academic trajectories are set.” — Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve (ESCWR) has launched Ready to Read North East Ohio, a comprehensive early literacy initiative funded through a $549,475 Ohio Birth through Kindergarten Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant. As part of this initiative, ESCWR has selected Footsteps2Brilliance as a strategic partner to support implementation across participating districts.Announced by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce last month, the competitive grant supports children from birth through age five in Lake and Geauga Counties, including communities served by Cardinal, Fairport Harbor, Madison, Painesville City, and Perry Local Schools. The initiative brings together 10 early learning sites serving more than 500 young learners.Research shows that the majority of brain development occurs before age five. During this critical period, the neural foundations for language, reading, attention, and executive function are established. Children who enter kindergarten behind in literacy often remain behind, making early, coordinated intervention essential.Footsteps2Brilliance supports the initiative by providing a bilingual, structured literacy-aligned digital platform designed to connect classrooms and homes. The model equips teachers with engaging early literacy resources, provides administrators and coaches with actionable data insights, and offers families practical tools to reinforce learning beyond the school day.“Birth to five is where academic trajectories are set,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “When educators, coaches, and families are aligned around structured literacy during this critical developmental window, we are not just preparing children for kindergarten—we are strengthening the foundation for lifelong learning.”Under ESCWR’s leadership, Ready to Read North East Ohio takes a comprehensive and systems-based approach to early literacy. Grant funding supports professional development for educators, literacy coaching, integrated Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (IMTSS), expanded family engagement, and data-driven instructional practices designed to strengthen kindergarten readiness outcomes.“This grant allows us to align professional learning, instructional coaching, and family engagement around a cohesive early literacy framework,” said Jennifer Felker, Superintendent of the ESCWR. “Our goal is to ensure every child in Lake and Geauga Counties enters kindergarten with the foundational literacy skills necessary for long-term academic success.”By integrating professional learning, instructional coaching, family engagement, and measurable literacy tools into one coordinated system, Ready to Read North East Ohio positions ESCWR and its district partners as regional leaders in advancing Ohio’s early literacy priorities and ensuring children begin school ready to thrive.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a nationally recognized bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate student achievement by empowering families, teachers, and communities. The platform delivers research-aligned digital books, games, assessments, and learning tools that support literacy development from early childhood through middle school. Footsteps2Brilliance also offers a Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum for grades 4–8, equipping students with essential real-world skills.About ESCWRThe Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve (ESCWR) enhances educational opportunities for students across Northeast Ohio. Committed to serving local and exempted village school districts, city school districts, and joint vocational schools, ESCWR provides innovative leadership, professional services, and strategic support to strengthen teaching and learning throughout the region. As Ohio’s educational landscape continues to evolve, ESCWR remains dedicated to adaptability, innovation, and advancing student success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.