ImEx Cargo Launches Partner Platform Connecting Primes, DBEs, and Agencies

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Founder & CEO- ImEx Cargo

New digital execution infrastructure connects primes, DBEs, agencies, and logistics partners for coordinated bids, compliance, and delivery

Infrastructure doesn’t fail from funding—it fails from coordination. Plug-In Freight Ops™ enables agencies and primes to execute with visibility and accountability.”
— Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo
PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImEx Cargo, a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting firm, today announced the launch of its Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Platform, a digital execution infrastructure designed to coordinate infrastructure and public sector projects across fragmented partner ecosystems.

The platform connects prime contractors, DBEs, agencies, and logistics providers into a unified coordination layer that enables early bid visibility, partner matching, compliance tracking, and real-time execution—without requiring organizations to replace existing systems.

Infrastructure programs continue to face persistent challenges, including delayed partner engagement, limited visibility into DBE participation, fragmented compliance reporting, and operational breakdowns after contract award. These inefficiencies increase risk, slow delivery, and limit meaningful participation across the ecosystem.

Plug-In Freight Ops™ addresses this gap by creating a continuous flow from opportunity to execution. The platform enables early identification of projects, aligns qualified partners based on certifications and capacity, and tracks commitments and utilization in real time. It also provides centralized collaboration across stakeholders and integrates logistics coordination to support delivery.

“This is not another vendor platform or marketplace,” said Michelle DeFronzo, CEO of ImEx Cargo. “We built Plug-In Freight Ops™ as execution infrastructure so agencies and primes can coordinate partners, track performance, and deliver projects with visibility and accountability.”

With significant federal, state, and municipal infrastructure funding in motion, agencies and prime contractors are under increasing pressure to deliver projects efficiently while meeting compliance and transparency requirements. Plug-In Freight Ops™ enables measurable participation, audit-ready reporting, and coordinated execution across all stakeholders.

The platform is designed for prime contractors, government agencies, DBE and certified vendors, logistics providers, and strategic partners seeking to participate in infrastructure delivery through a coordinated, technology-enabled model.

Organizations interested in accessing the Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Platform, exploring pilot opportunities, or joining the partner network can visit:

https://imexcargo.com/digital-freight-infrastructure

Plug-In Freight Ops™ positions ImEx Cargo at the center of a new category: digital execution infrastructure for coordinated project delivery. ImEx Cargo is now onboarding a limited group of partners and pilot participants.

Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
+ +1 617-515-1215
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Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
+ +1 617-515-1215
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ImEx Cargo
1R Newbury Street
Peabody, Massachusetts, 01960
United States
+1 617-515-1215
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About

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

ImEx Cargo-Woman-Owned Logistics Company

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