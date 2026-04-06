ImEx Cargo Launches Partner Platform Connecting Primes, DBEs, and Agencies
Founder & CEO- ImEx Cargo
New digital execution infrastructure connects primes, DBEs, agencies, and logistics partners for coordinated bids, compliance, and delivery
The platform connects prime contractors, DBEs, agencies, and logistics providers into a unified coordination layer that enables early bid visibility, partner matching, compliance tracking, and real-time execution—without requiring organizations to replace existing systems.
Infrastructure programs continue to face persistent challenges, including delayed partner engagement, limited visibility into DBE participation, fragmented compliance reporting, and operational breakdowns after contract award. These inefficiencies increase risk, slow delivery, and limit meaningful participation across the ecosystem.
Plug-In Freight Ops™ addresses this gap by creating a continuous flow from opportunity to execution. The platform enables early identification of projects, aligns qualified partners based on certifications and capacity, and tracks commitments and utilization in real time. It also provides centralized collaboration across stakeholders and integrates logistics coordination to support delivery.
“This is not another vendor platform or marketplace,” said Michelle DeFronzo, CEO of ImEx Cargo. “We built Plug-In Freight Ops™ as execution infrastructure so agencies and primes can coordinate partners, track performance, and deliver projects with visibility and accountability.”
With significant federal, state, and municipal infrastructure funding in motion, agencies and prime contractors are under increasing pressure to deliver projects efficiently while meeting compliance and transparency requirements. Plug-In Freight Ops™ enables measurable participation, audit-ready reporting, and coordinated execution across all stakeholders.
The platform is designed for prime contractors, government agencies, DBE and certified vendors, logistics providers, and strategic partners seeking to participate in infrastructure delivery through a coordinated, technology-enabled model.
Organizations interested in accessing the Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Platform, exploring pilot opportunities, or joining the partner network can visit:
https://imexcargo.com/digital-freight-infrastructure
Plug-In Freight Ops™ positions ImEx Cargo at the center of a new category: digital execution infrastructure for coordinated project delivery. ImEx Cargo is now onboarding a limited group of partners and pilot participants.
Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
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