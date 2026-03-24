ImEx Cargo Leads Digital Freight Infrastructure Shift with Plug-In Freight Ops™

ImEx Cargo Plug In Freight Ops Logo-Digital Freight Infrastructure Plug-In Freight Ops™ visualizing digital freight infrastructure through structured visibility, coordinated execution, and institutional accountability. ImEx Cargo Academy provides logistics workforce development aligned with aviation operations, digital freight infrastructure, and institutional supply chain modernization. Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

Execution layer enhances quoting, booking, tracking, and cargo visibility for airlines, GSAs, freight forwarders, airports, and government supply chains.

Freight modernization isn’t about more software. It’s about building infrastructure that strengthens execution, visibility, and accountability across cargo ecosystems.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImEx Cargo today announced the advancement of its digital freight infrastructure initiative through Plug-In Freight Ops™, a structured execution layer designed to modernize quoting, booking, tracking, reporting, cargo visibility, and operational accountability across commercial and institutional logistics ecosystems.As freight networks grow increasingly complex, fragmented execution environments continue to challenge airlines, cargo sales organizations, freight forwarders, airports, and government contractors. While digital tools have proliferated across the industry, many stakeholders still rely heavily on manual coordination, disconnected communication channels, siloed portals, and spreadsheet-based tracking to manage shipment movement.ImEx Cargo’s Plug-In Freight Ops™ initiative reframes the conversation. Rather than introducing another isolated logistics application, the company is advancing what it describes as digital freight infrastructure — a connected operational environment that strengthens visibility, coordination, and accountability across the freight lifecycle.“Freight modernization is no longer about adding another dashboard,” said Michelle DeFronzo, Founder and CEO of ImEx Cargo. “It is about building infrastructure that supports execution discipline, transparency, and trust. Digital freight infrastructure is the operating layer the industry has been missing. It connects quoting, booking, tracking, reporting, and accountability into a structured environment that reflects how cargo actually moves across ecosystems.”The announcement reflects a broader shift taking place across transportation and supply chain sectors. As global trade volumes expand and public-private infrastructure investments accelerate, logistics stakeholders are under pressure to demonstrate stronger operational control, clearer shipment visibility, and greater institutional reliability.Historically, freight execution has depended on coordination between multiple parties operating across different systems. A single shipment may involve airline cargo departments, GSAs or GSSAs, freight forwarders, domestic transportation providers, airport cargo terminals, compliance stakeholders, and end customers — each with varying levels of access to information.This fragmentation creates operational friction. Quotes may move slowly due to manual workflows. Bookings may require repeated follow-up. Shipment status inquiries can generate multiple communication loops. Leadership teams may lack centralized reporting visibility. Buyers and institutional partners may experience unnecessary opacity.Plug-In Freight Ops™ addresses these systemic challenges by supporting a structured execution framework that enhances:• Quoting and booking workflow continuity• Cargo tracking visibility across stakeholders• Reporting coordination and operational oversight• Accountability alignment across internal and external teams• Scalable execution models for growing freight activityRather than replacing the freight ecosystem, the infrastructure layer is designed to support it — strengthening coordination while preserving the specialized roles that make logistics function.According to DeFronzo, the strategic framing is intentional.“Freight does not operate inside a single system,” she explained. “It operates across airlines, GSAs, freight forwarders, trucking networks, airport environments, and government supply chains. When execution depends too heavily on disconnected processes, risk increases. Visibility decreases. Accountability becomes unclear. By thinking in terms of infrastructure rather than isolated tools, we create a stronger operating environment for everyone involved.”The initiative builds upon ImEx Cargo’s 30+ years of experience in airfreight, domestic transportation management, global logistics coordination, and airline cargo representation. Over the course of its operational history, the company has supported complex shipment movements across commercial and institutional environments, providing firsthand insight into the coordination gaps that persist within freight ecosystems.Industry observers note that digital transformation within logistics has entered a new phase. Early modernization efforts focused primarily on automation and online booking interfaces. The current shift emphasizes operational integration, data continuity, ecosystem transparency, and accountability alignment.In aviation cargo, these pressures are particularly pronounced. Airlines are expected to provide faster quote turnaround, improved cargo tracking visibility, enhanced reporting capabilities, and stronger commercial responsiveness. GSAs and cargo sales organizations must demonstrate accountability and coordination efficiency. Freight forwarders must balance customer service expectations with operational control. Airport ecosystems increasingly seek modernization initiatives that strengthen cargo throughput transparency.Plug-In Freight Ops™ has been positioned to support these evolving demands.The digital freight infrastructure model serves:Airlines seeking improved cargo sales visibility, structured execution workflows, and reporting alignment.GSAs and GSSAs requiring enhanced responsiveness, transparency, and coordination discipline in support of airline partners.Freight forwarders looking to reduce blind spots, strengthen workflow continuity, and improve customer communication.Airport cargo stakeholders focused on ecosystem modernization and infrastructure-level coordination.Government contractors managing institutional supply chains that require operational clarity, execution discipline, and accountability documentation.The broader strategic objective is not simply operational efficiency, but institutional credibility.As public infrastructure programs expand and logistics becomes more closely tied to national economic and transportation strategies, organizations that can demonstrate execution maturity gain advantage. Buyers, agencies, and strategic partners increasingly evaluate operational environments alongside pricing and service capabilities.Digital freight infrastructure strengthens that narrative.By integrating quoting, booking, tracking, and reporting into a structured execution layer, organizations can present a more disciplined operating model. This enhances buyer confidence, supports institutional partnerships, and reinforces long-term scalability.The company’s announcement also reflects a language shift within freight technology discussions. Rather than emphasizing isolated features, the infrastructure framing signals long-term structural modernization.“Words matter,” DeFronzo added. “When we describe freight modernization as software or dashboards, we limit the conversation. Infrastructure communicates stability, reliability, and scale. It aligns freight execution with the same seriousness we apply to airports, transportation networks, and national logistics systems. That shift in language reflects a shift in mindset.”The initiative aligns with broader digital transformation trends across supply chain sectors. Analysts have identified increased demand for cargo visibility platforms, freight accountability systems, and integrated logistics environments that reduce manual friction.However, market fragmentation persists. Many logistics stakeholders still operate within hybrid environments combining legacy systems and manual coordination.By positioning Plug-In Freight Ops™ as a digital freight infrastructure layer, ImEx Cargo seeks to bridge the gap between fragmented execution and modern coordination models.The release follows the publication of thought leadership articles authored by DeFronzo outlining the strategic importance of digital freight infrastructure and the growing necessity of visibility, accountability, and execution discipline in cargo ecosystems.As freight networks continue to expand across multimodal transportation corridors and global trade flows, infrastructure-level thinking is expected to play an increasingly central role in logistics modernization efforts.Organizations seeking to evaluate digital freight infrastructure alignment or explore execution modernization strategies can learn more at:

Digitizing Global Freight: The Plug-In Freight Ops™ Platform & Growth Vision.

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