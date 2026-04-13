‘ImEx Cargo Expands Workforce Development Strategy to Power Digital Freight Infrastructure Through Plug-In Freight Ops™’

ImEx Cargo Academy provides logistics workforce development aligned with aviation operations, digital freight infrastructure, and institutional supply chain modernization. Official logo of ImEx Cargo, a woman-owned global logistics company Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo Join Our Partner Portal- Infrastructure Logistics Plug In Freight Ops powered by ImEx Cargo

“Air Cargo News feature highlights ImEx Cargo Academy’s role in building workforce pipelines aligned with modern logistics execution infrastructure”

Workforce development is no longer separate from infrastructure. We’re building both—so execution, visibility, and talent evolve together.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImEx Cargo, a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting firm with over 30 years of experience in global supply chain operations, is expanding its workforce development strategy through ImEx Cargo Academy, aligning training directly with the execution demands of modern freight environments powered by its proprietary platform, Plug-In Freight Ops™.The announcement follows a recent feature in Air Cargo News, which highlighted ImEx Cargo’s dual focus on workforce development and digital freight infrastructure —two areas increasingly recognized as interdependent across the global logistics ecosystem.While much of the industry conversation has focused on digitization and system integration, ImEx Cargo is addressing a critical gap: the lack of alignment between workforce training and real-world logistics execution.“Workforce development is no longer separate from infrastructure,” said Michelle DeFronzo, Founder and CEO of ImEx Cargo. “If execution is fragmented, training must evolve with it. ImEx Cargo Academy prepares professionals to operate inside the infrastructure the industry is moving toward.”ImEx Cargo Academy was designed to go beyond traditional logistics education by preparing individuals to operate within live, real-world freight environments. The Academy’s programs focus on practical competencies across air cargo, domestic transportation, international shipping, and government logistics—while aligning directly with the workflows and systems used in daily operations.This approach is tightly integrated with Plug-In Freight Ops™, ImEx Cargo’s digital execution infrastructure platform.Unlike traditional freight technology solutions that focus on rate aggregation or transaction marketplaces, Plug-In Freight Ops™ operates as a coordination and execution layer, enabling visibility, accountability, and standardized workflows across fragmented logistics ecosystems.The platform connects three critical layers:Coordination Layer: Shipments, events, handoffs, and exception managementAsset Execution Layer: Requests, allocation, movements, and utilizationNetwork Layer: Airlines, GSAs, forwarders, truckers, and DBE partnersBy aligning workforce training with this infrastructure model, ImEx Cargo is enabling a new category of logistics professional—one that is immediately operational within modern, digitally coordinated environments.Supporting Government and Infrastructure PrioritiesThis integrated approach positions ImEx Cargo to support federal, state, and municipal initiatives focused on:Infrastructure modernizationWorkforce development and job creationSupplier diversity and DBE participationLogistics visibility and execution accountabilityThrough its certifications—including WOSB, EDWOSB, DBE, and ACDBE—ImEx Cargo is uniquely positioned to partner with government agencies, prime contractors, and transportation authorities seeking both operational capability and measurable workforce impact.The company is actively engaging with workforce boards, public agencies, and infrastructure stakeholders to explore pilot programs that combine:Workforce training and onboardingDigital execution infrastructure deploymentReal-time reporting and performance trackingEnabling DBE Activation and Economic ImpactA key component of this initiative is the ability to activate diverse business enterprises (DBEs) within logistics and infrastructure projects.Through Plug-In Freight Ops™, ImEx Cargo enables:Real-time tracking of DBE participationIncreased utilization of certified partnersTransparent reporting for compliance and audit readinessWhen combined with workforce development through ImEx Cargo Academy, this creates a fully integrated pathway for participation—connecting trained professionals, certified businesses, and active project execution.Industry Relevance and Market TimingThe timing of this expansion aligns with growing industry demand for:Greater visibility across supply chain operationsWorkforce pipelines aligned with operational needsScalable infrastructure to support increasing cargo volumesStandardized execution across multi-party logistics environmentsAir cargo, in particular, continues to face operational inefficiencies driven by fragmented systems and manual processes. By addressing both the workforce and infrastructure sides of this challenge, ImEx Cargo is positioning itself at the forefront of a broader industry transformation.ImEx Cargo is currently expanding its partner ecosystem and is seeking collaboration with:Workforce development agencies and training organizationsAirports and port authoritiesGovernment agencies and infrastructure programsPrime contractors and engineering firmsAirlines, GSAs, and freight forwardersThese partnerships are focused on deploying scalable pilot programs that demonstrate measurable outcomes across workforce activation, logistics execution, and infrastructure performance.Founded in 2000, ImEx Cargo is a Boston-based logistics company specializing in air cargo, domestic transportation, and global freight solutions. As a certified woman-owned and disadvantaged business enterprise, the company provides end-to-end logistics services to commercial and government clients.Through its proprietary platform, Plug-In Freight Ops™, ImEx Cargo delivers a digital execution infrastructure that enhances coordination, visibility, and accountability across supply chain operations.ImEx Cargo Academy complements this platform by providing workforce development programs aligned with real-world logistics execution.

Digitizing Global Freight: The Plug-In Freight Ops™ Platform & Growth Vision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.