Spectrum Engineers, Colvin Engineering Associates, and Envision Engineering Merge to form Lynk Engineers

Executive leaders at newly formed Lynk Engineers are (left to right): Chris Kobayashi, Dave Wesemann, Scott Hardy, Jeff Owen, Aleksandar Rankovic, Steve Connor, and Jarrett Capstick.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectrum Engineers, Colvin Engineering, and Envision Engineering announce they have merged to form Lynk Engineers . The merger combines the expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering developed by the Salt Lake City-based firms, each with well over 30 years in business.As Lynk Engineers, the company has approximately 245 employees offering mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology (MEPT) engineering design services, as well as thought leadership. By uniting their complementary services, the firms will deliver more integrated, energy-efficient, and forward-thinking design solutions."Simply put, the merger makes sense,” said Dave Wesemann, former CEO of Spectrum Engineers. "Mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology systems are deeply interconnected in modern building design. By bringing the brightest and best MEPT talent together, we further elevate service to our clients and produce smarter, faster, more sustainable outcomes," Wesemann explained.The newly appointed seven-person executive team at Lynk Engineers includes leaders from the three legacy firms, namely Chris Kobayashi, CEO (formerly President, Spectrum Engineers), Scott Hardy, President (formerly CFO, Envision Engineering), Jarrett Capstick, COO - Mechanical Engineering (formerly Principal, Colvin Engineering), and Aleksandar Rankovic, COO - Electrical Engineering (formerly Principal, Envision Engineering). Dave Wesemann (formerly CEO, Spectrum Engineers), Steve Connor (formerly President, Colvin Engineering), and Jeff Owen (formerly Founder and CEO, Envision Engineering) will serve as Executive Advisors.Chris Kobayashi, Lynk Engineers CEO, expressed excitement about a single, future-focused engineering organization. “This merger is a significant step forward—for our teams, our clients, and the communities we serve. By uniting our legacy firms, we’re creating a stronger, more connected MEPT practice with the scale, talent, and technology to deliver smarter, more resilient solutions," said Kobayashi.Jeff Owen, founder of Envision Engineering, indicated the new organization plans to significantly increase its investments in digital tools, automation, and scaling AI-driven solutions. Owen said, "These advancements will support the demands of increasingly sophisticated clients, rapid changes in technology, and new growth opportunities." Steve Connor, former President of Colvin Engineering, expressed Lynk Engineers' dedication to protecting and expanding the relationships and reputation built by each firm over the past 30-40+ years. “We look forward to strengthening the association we have with our collective clients, partners, and vendors,” he said.Working alongside owners, architects, developers, contractors, and other professionals, the three firms have provided MEPT design for public and private sector buildings throughout Utah, the U.S., and internationally. The firms have teamed up to jointly collaborate on larger projects such as the new Salt Lake City International Airport, the campus-wide University of Utah Infrastructure Upgrade, and the relocation of the Utah State Prison. Spectrum, Colvin, and Envision have long been recognized for their industry leadership and award-winning work and have designed numerous LEED, WELL Building, and ENERGY STARfacilities.Please visit our online newsroom for executive bios, headshots, and a merger fact sheet.###About Lynk EngineersLynk Engineers is a multi-discipline engineering firm providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology (MEPT) design services and thought leadership for the built environment. Formed through the merger of Spectrum Engineers, Colvin Engineering, and Envision Engineering, Lynk brings together decades of expertise, deep technical knowledge, and a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and client service. With approximately 245 employees, Lynk Engineers partners with owners, architects, developers, and contractors to deliver integrated, efficient, sustainable, and forward-thinking building solutions across public and private sector projects throughout the United States and internationally. Visit Lynk Engineers

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