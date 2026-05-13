FOCUS Consulting Named Best Building Engineer by Best of SLC Awards

FOCUS Consulting named Best Building Engineer by the 2026 Best of SLC Awards.

Midvale, Utah engineering firm earns community-voted recognition for outstanding service to architects, contractors, and builders across the Wasatch Front.

We are honored to receive this recognition from the Salt Lake City community. This award reflects our commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer service.” — Ron Paul, General Manager

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOCUS Consulting has been named Best Building Engineer by the 2026 Best of SLC Awards. The program honors outstanding businesses across the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. The firm was previously known as FOCUS Engineering & Surveying.The Best of SLC Awards are chosen by the community. Local residents submit nominations and cast votes for their favorite businesses. Winners are determined by the combination of these votes and Google reviews from the past 12 months. The result is a recognition that reflects consistent performance, not a single moment in time.“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Salt Lake City community,” said Ron Paul, general manager of FOCUS Consulting. “This award is a reflection of the pressure we place on ourselves to deliver the highest levels of customer service to our valued clients with one single-minded intent: to help ensure our clients’ success.”FOCUS Consulting serves architects, contractors, builders, and developers throughout Utah and Idaho. The firm provides full-service civil, structural, and transportation engineering; land planning; surveying; landscape architecture; construction staking; and CAD services. To connect with the FOCUS team, visit www.focus-es.com ###About FOCUS ConsultingFOCUS Consulting is a full-service engineering and consulting firm providing civil, structural, and transportation engineering; land planning; surveying; landscape architecture; construction staking; and CAD services. With offices in Utah and Idaho, FOCUS partners with clients in commercial, industrial, mixed-use, multi-family, and residential development throughout the Intermountain West. The firm’s mission is to Keep Clients Happy by placing client success at the center of every project. Learn more at www.focus-es.com

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