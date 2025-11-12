FOCUS Engineering & Surveying Rebrands as FOCUS Consulting

FOCUS Consulting — full-service engineering and consulting firm serving Utah, Idaho, and the Intermountain West. The FOCUS Consulting team celebrates a new chapter under its rebranded identity. The firm provides full-service engineering and consulting solutions across Utah and Idaho.

New name reflects expanded AEC services and continued commitment to client success.

As our clients’ needs have grown more complex, so has our ability to deliver integrated, strategic solutions. Our value lies not only in what we design, but in the relationships we build.” — Ron Paul, Founder and General Manage

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOCUS Engineering and Surveying, LLC, a full-service engineering and consulting firm serving Utah, Idaho, and the Intermountain West, today announced it will now operate as FOCUS Consulting . The new name reflects the company’s evolution and expanded expertise across civil, structural, and transportation engineering, surveying, land planning, and CAD services.The rebrand represents a significant milestone for the firm, which has grown steadily since its founding in 2007. Over the past 18 years, FOCUS has expanded its multidisciplinary capabilities and strengthened its reputation for precision, collaboration, and client-centered solutions.“As our clients’ needs have grown more complex, so has our ability to deliver integrated, strategic solutions,” said Ron Paul, founder and general manager of FOCUS Consulting. “Our value lies not only in what we design, but in the relationships we build. The name FOCUS Consulting reflects our role as trusted advisors—partners who help clients achieve their goals and create stronger, smarter communities.”While the company’s name and visual identity have changed, its leadership, core services, and mission remain the same. Clients can continue to expect the same collaborative approach and technical excellence, and commitment to precision that deliver successful project outcomes across every market sector.FOCUS Consulting continues to serve clients across Utah and Idaho, including the Wasatch Front and Greater Boise Area. The firm delivers innovative, full-service engineering and consulting solutions that anticipate challenges, navigate complexity, and unlock the full potential of every project.About FOCUS ConsultingFOCUS Consulting is a full-service engineering and consulting firm providing civil, structural, and transportation engineering; land planning; surveying; landscape architecture; construction staking; and CAD services. With offices in Utah and Idaho, FOCUS partners with clients in commercial, mixed-use, multi-family, and residential development throughout the Intermountain West. The firm’s mission is to Keep Clients Happy by placing client success at the center of every project. Learn more at www.focus-es.com

