Outdoor Dining Demand Rises, Hibachi Catering Gains Popularity for Spring Parties

As NYC brings back outdoor dining with stricter rules, in-home hibachi catering is becoming a popular alternative for spring parties and private celebrations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoor street dining is returning to New York City in 2026. According to the New York Post, about 500 roadside cafes have already been approved under the city’s “Dining Out NYC” program. But unlike the pandemic era, when restaurants could freely set up tables on sidewalks and streets, the new rules come with stricter requirements: multi-agency approvals, higher costs, seasonal limits (April to November), and a backlog of over 3,600 pending applications. For many restaurant owners, the dream of outdoor dining is slipping away.As traditional restaurants struggle to navigate the red tape, a different kind of outdoor dining option is quietly gaining traction: in-home hibachi catering . No NYC sidewalk permits required, no seasonal limits. Just a backyard, a patio, or a rooftop — and a chef who arrives with grill, ingredients, and a live cooking show. Love Hibachi , a California-based mobile teppanyaki brand, is seeing a clear lift in demand this spring. The company reports a noticeable increase in party bookings, especially for outdoor events. Live chef performances, flame shows, and customized menus are driving the growth. “Guests want more than just food — they want a show,” a spokesperson said.To meet the growing interest in outdoor dining, Love Hibachi has introduced a spring menu focused on fresh vegetables, light seafood, and grilled proteins. The brand has also improved its outdoor service setup to handle backyard and open-air events more efficiently.Unlike traditional catering, hibachi brings the grill to the guest’s location. The live cooking format adds entertainment and interaction, fitting the broader consumer shift toward experience-driven dining.As outdoor dining continues to be a hot topic — from New York’s regulatory battles to backyard gatherings across the country — hibachi catering appears to be emerging as a practical and memorable alternative for spring parties and private celebrations.

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